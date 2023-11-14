Bognor Regis Town striker is the Giff that keeps on giving

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

That's the verdict of Rocks boss Robbie Blake after striker Dan Gifford bagged a brace in Bognor's 3-0 with over Haringey Borough in the Isthmian premier division.

And the MKM Arena gaffer says he wants more of the same from the frontman, signed permanently from Farnborough Town last month following a loan spell, when his charges host South Park on Saturday in an FA trophy clash.

Blake believes Gifford has a natural born talent to score goals and he has also praised strike partner Dan Smith after the former Dulwich Hamlet marksman grabbed the other goal in the comprehensive win over the Londoners.

Bognor Regis Town v Haringey Borough - Rocks won 3-0

The Rocks manager said: "Dan Gifford is an exceptional talent for us and I believe he can develop, keep getting better and score lots of goals for us. He scored two on Saturday and this helped us maintain our unbeaten home record this season.

"Dan Smith worked tirelessly too and had his best game for us and I said to him, keep plugging way and you will get your goal, and he did. So, it bodes well for us. We need more of the same when we play South Park in the second round of the FA trophy and a good run in the competition would give us a real boost.

"My message to the players this week has been 'take the many positives from the win over Haringey Borough and replicate them against South Park!'

"As well as goal threat, we looked more assured with Craig Robson back in defence.

"To be fair, all the players contributed but we had to be patient to make the breakthrough.

"Being patient is a virtue, though. The last thing you want to do is get frustrated and try to force passes and the like, and potentially disrupt the structures we have in place."

Blake reserved some praise for new boy Spencer Spurway, who has joined the club from Pompey.

