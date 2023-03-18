In a fast start from Canvey, Kouassi had a chance inside the first 30 seconds after running inside from the left before committing Matt Rowley into a parried save. Straight afterwards it was Charlie Edwards who squared the ball to Joe Paxman and he hit another chance for Canvey low at goal and also called Rowley into action. Then Rowley was equal to Kouassi's run into the box.Odei Martin-Sorondo did well to steal possession inside Bognor’s half before running on and setting up Kouassi who flicked the ball neatly into the net over Rowley – but he was offside.Martin-Sorondo did well to run on to another Canvey attack. He managed to speed into the box again but goalkeeper Rowley was quick to come out of his goal to slide in and make a crucial challenge to scupper the attack.Calvin Davies put in a crucial challenge on Bradley Sach before the Rocks pounced on the attack. But the ball through looking for Nathan Odokonyero was overhit and it rolled straight to Bobby Mason in the Canvey goal.Odokonyero’s run down the right wing saw him cut in and with his left foot from outside the box he curled one agonisingly wide of the left post.Sach was battling for a bouncing ball over the top and he appeared to beat Rowley to it, though Danny Howick managed to mop up the danger.Conor Hubble's corner picked out Sach but he hit it low and wide of the near post on 24 minutes. Sach made headway beyond Howick but his low strike was denied by a block by Rowley on 27 minutes.On 35 minutes Canvey hit the crossbar as Kouassi's curling left-sided cross found Joe Paxman but he glanced his header looping onto the bar and out. Elliot Ronto headed another corner kick wide of the right post on 36 minutes.A decent ball over the defence by Paxman picked out Kouassi but again Rowley got in the way to block it. Then Martin-Sorondo ran down the right and his bouncing cross found Edwards but he headed it wide at the near post.Kouassi scored the opening – and only – goal on 40 minutes. He managed to beat the offside trap and despite Rowley's attempts at scuppering his advance he managed to retrieve the loose ball before shooting high into the net. Claims by Davies that the player was offside were ignored by the referee and linesman.An incident off the ball saw Sach make head contact with Davies. Both players received a yellow card for the incident on 44 minutes. HT 0-1Kouassi went close early on in the second half but after rounding his man he hit the side netting on 49 minutes.Rocks’ Joe Briffa was clattered by Jamie Salmon off the ball but the referee waved play on. The referee had words as Bognor's attack broke down.Rocks were in disarray as Paxman did well on the left before whipping the ball in and it was Kouassi on the back post who volleyed it – but it went high over the bar on 60 minutes.Odokonyero struck one narrowly over the crossbar soon after when he ran across the defence before having a go. Fareed Saidu Salifu got his first taste of Rocks action as he replaced Briffa on 62 minutes.Cameron Black lost possession in a worrying moment but Paxman, who tried to chip the ball over Rowley, didn't do enough as the goalkeeper gathered it in the air.Florian Kastrani did well to find Odokonyero on the left but after his run inside he stroked it wide of the far post on 70 minutes. Josh McCormick's cross was cut out by Mason at one end and then Sach's low cross at the other end was gathered by Rowley.Another corner by Canvey fell in the air to Edwards who headed it powerfully just over the crossbar on 73 minutes. Joe Rabbetts cleared a ball straight to Salmon, who smashed it at goal, but again the ball flew over the bar.A good ball from Holland saw Saidu Salifu leap but the ball fell to Odokonyero behind him and his shot was blocked by Mason on 80 minutes.Howick played it forward to Odokonyero who tried to pick out Gifford but the ball bounced up and appeared to hit a hand but the referee waved away the claims.Odokonyero’s ball across the box was cut out and then after a collision, Howick needed treatment before Paxman's cross went through the area and out for a goal-kick.McCormick's ball in was headed out at the near post to Sam De St Croix who hit it from long distance but straight at Mason.Howick did well to curl the ball across the area from deep and he found Saidu Salifu but he kicked it wide of the goal inside stoppage time. The flag was up for offside though. Despite Bognor's efforts late on they could not find an equaliser as they ran out of time.Rocks – who are 14th in the table after this loss – travel to Potters Bar Town on Tuesday (7.45pm), still needing to get some more points to stay in the Isthmian Premier League next season.