Bognor Regis Town ticket offer is a thank-you to loyal fans

Bognor Regis Town fans can take advantage a money-saving special offer to see Robbie Blake’s men in action thanks to a new initiative at the MKM Arena.

The prices represent a 25 per cent reduction so in effect one match is free, say the club.

Bognor Regis Town supporters can watch five home matches throughout January for the price of four after club officials adopted the scheme following a suggestion from devoted fan Adam Goldring.

This provides a five-match discounted package to cover the following games:

Saturday 6th January v. Chatham Town

Tuesday 9th v Cray Wanderers

Tuesday 16th v Wingate & Finchley

Saturday 27th v Billericay Town

Tuesday 30th v Whitehawk

The prices of the package are: terracing – adults £50; seniors (over 65) £40; u18s £19. Seating – £54; seniors £44; u18s £23.

General manager Simon Cook explained: “These prices represent around a 25 per cent reduction so in effect one match is free! This is a thank you to our supporters - recognising that five home matches in January is exceptional and also makes a perfect Christmas present for a loved one.

“It was initially a suggestion from one of our most loyal supporters, Adam Goldring, and we are delighted to have found a way to make it work. We have just loaded the special January promotional package on our ticketing platform, available by clicking on ‘tickets’ on the club website.”