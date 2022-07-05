Bognor Regis Town to feature on Meridian Tonight... tonight

TV reporters Sarah Gomme and Andrew Pate visited the club recently to film a segment on the Isthmian premier division outfit as they set about preparing for the new campaign.

The feature is aired from 6pm tonight and fans can catch interviews with the likes of Rocks grandee Jack Pearce, general manager Simon Cook and commercial manager Dave Robinson as well as the voice of Rocks Radio, Peter Kelly-Sullivan.

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

And both Sarah and Andrew proved they were willing to muck in during a general tidy-up at the ground and even took to picking up paint brushes to help brighten up the overall look of the stands.

Rocks fans and volunteers sprucing up the ground - the sort of unsung work which gets a TV spotlight on Tuesday evening

Cook said: "The majority of the focus is on the manager, players and backroom staff throughout the season and rightly so because, after all, it's the football on the pitch that supporters come to see.

"So, it's nice for the focus to be shifted briefly and a spotlight shone on those who work so hard at the club to ensure we are as prepared as we can be with the big kick-off just around the corner.

"It was great to welcome the ITV Meridien crew to the ground and show them just how much is done through the summer as we gear up for the new season. We thank them so much for choosing to highlight us here at Bognor Regis Town.