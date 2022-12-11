It started so well for Bognor Regis Town at Folkestone – but ended with them on the wrong end of a heavy defeat.

Thngs looked promising for Robbie Blake’s men when top scorer Nathan Odokonyero fired them into a fifth minute lead, but that was as good as it got.

Adam Yusuff and Scott Heard struck either side of the half-four mark to put Invicta into a half-time lead, then Nathan Green and, late on, Ira Jackson made sure of the points for them after the break.

The result leaves the Rocks 14th in the table and with a huge task ahead of them to get into the play-off picture.

They were the only Sussex side in Isthmian premier action this weekend, with freezing conditions claiming matches involving Horsham, Lewes and Hastings.

