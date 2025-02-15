Bognor Regis Town win 4-0 at Canvey Island - the match in pictures

Debutant Bailey Smith got the ball rolling on 13 minutes and Jasper Mather made it two five minutes later. Club stalwart Doug Tuck extended the lead to three midway through the second half and Mather wrapped up a 4-0 win in injury time.

It was only the Rocks’ fifth win of their Isthmian premier campaign and they’re still a long way from the safety line – 13 points below it in fact – but this victory will give Jamie Howell and Michael Birmingham’s men and their fans new hope.

They have a great to chance to build on it next Saturday at home to bottom side Bowers and Pitsea, who lost 6-0 at home to Wingate as the Rocks were winning in Essex.

See pictures by Lyn Phillips and Trevor Staff from the win on this page and those linked, or if you’re on the Observer app, just scroll down the single page. Get the latest from the Lane in the Bognor Observer, out on Thursday.

