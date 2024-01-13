Bognor Regis Town win by odd goal in nine at Hashtag United - picture gallery

Bognor Regis Town’s fine form continued with an amazing 5-4 at Hashtag United – which they set up by going 3-0 up in the first 11 minutes.

Dan Gifford (2) and Lucas Pattenden got the Rocks off to a blistering start with the early treble – Gifford taking his tally to four in 20 minutes after his double against Cray Wanderers – but Sakariya Hassan and Luke May-Parrot struck to peg them back to 3-2 by the time the mid-point of the first half had been reached.

Calvin Davies made it 4-2 before the break but Camilo Restrepo brought the deficit back to 4-3 for Hashtag on the hour. Jasper Mather made it 5-3 from the spot nine minutes later but Jayden Randell made Robbie Blake’s men sweat with another in the 89th minute.

The Rocks held on for their third win in eight days and go seventh in the table as a result – just seven points off fifth place.

Wingate visit Nyewood Lane on Tuesday night.

See pictures by Lyn Phillips and Trevor Staff on this page and the two linked.

