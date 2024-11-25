Montpellier Villa started brightly and Laura Huish came close to opening the scoring on 5 minutes when she fired an effort just over the crossbar. In the 7th minute Bognor goalkeeper Amelia Atterbury was forced into a fine save from Katie Davyson.

Bognor began to settle into the game and on 10 minutes had their first shot on target when Alice Gue tested Serena Nappi in goal for Montpellier Villa. Katie Davison struck the side netting for Montpellier Villa in the 12th minute.

See pictures from the game by David Richardson on this page and the ones linked – or just by scrolling down the single page if you’re on the Observer app.

Bognor came close to scoring in the 19th minute when LouLou Robson played in Millie Carter and forced a good save from the opposing keeper with the follow up from Carter cleared off the line. In the 31st minute Carter and LouLou Robson linked up well again and LouLou Robson forced a fine save from Serena Nappi.

Bognor took the lead in the 37th minute when Millie Carter stuck the ball from 30 yards out and lobbed Nappi with a fantastic strike 1-0. They doubled their lead on 45 minutes when Rhiannon Hambleton cut the ball back to Annie Gracie who calmly slotted home from just inside the area 2-0.

Montpellier Villa nearly replied in added time at the end of the first half when Katie Davyson curled just wide of the Bognor goal.

A change of goalkeeper at half time saw Nicole Robinson replaced Atterbury, Gracie White also replaced Macie Downs who suffered a knock so wasn't risked for the second half. Bognor came close to adding to their lead on 48 minutes when Millie Carter received the ball back from Alice Gue and just shot over the crossbar.

In the 50th minute Millie Carter was pulled back just outside the area by Sadie Ashby who received a caution. From the resulting free kick captain Jade Widdowson curled a fantastic effort towards the top corner only to be clawed out by a fantastic save from Nappi who got up quick to save from Carter's rebound with an outstretched leg.

In the 52nd minute Tara Barratt just fired over the crossbar for Montpellier Villa. Bognor quickly attacked down the other end and Millie Carter stuck a fine shot on goal but Nappi once again produced a fine save.

Meghan Thompson replaced Alice Gue on the hour mark. Bognor added to their lead on 61 minutes when Nicole Robinson launched a quick counter attack and Millie Carter struck towards goal and despite Nappi once again producing a fine save the rebound found Carter who placed the ball into the goal to make it 3-0.

Kirsty Willett went into the referees book on 66th minute for a foul. Alice Gue returned to the pitch and shorty crossed the ball into the box and Meghan Thompson was there to head home into the corner to make it 4-0. Millie Carter was replaced by Georgia Selby on 77 minutes. In the 83rd minute Lou Tindall of Montpellier Villa was cautioned for dissent.

Bognor remain second in the league with two games in hand on leaders Saltdean. Bognor welcome Millwall Lionesses to Nyewood Lane in the League Cup next Sunday (1st December, 2pm).

