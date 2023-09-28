Striker Dan Gifford has headed back to parent club Farnborough after his loan spell with the Rocks -- but manager Robbie Blake says he is hopeful the goal-getter will return for another stint at the MKM Arena.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Gifford, who has hit three goals in five games this campaign, has been recalled by Boro boss Spencer Day but discussions are ongoing with the National League South outfit regards another stint at Bognor for the former Pompey youth player.

It seems the forward will be missing from the squad that travels to Potters Bar Town for an Isthmian premier division clash, where Blake says he is confident his charges can pick up where they left off with their 2-0 victory over Kingstonian last Saturday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jasper Mather gave the home side the lead on 63 minutes and Calvin Davies wrapped things up with a goal on 90 minutes, running the length of the pitch to shoot in to an empty net after keeper Rob Tolfrrey had gone up for a corner and the ball had broken to Brad Lethbridge, who played in the marauding midfielder for 2-0.

Dan Gifford, second from right, and teammates celebrate after one of the Rocks' goals in the win over Kingstonian | Picture: Lyn Phillips

In between, Gifford had a penalty well saved by Tolfrey in a half that the Rocks dominated – and the performance should have reflected that in a more convincing score line.

Blake, who this week saw his side draw Hayes and Yeading United at home in the FA Trophy, praised his players for their determination to secure the win over the Ks – and called for more of the same on the road this week.

He said: "Regards Dan, we will know more soon but for the time being he has gone back to Farnborough. Obviously, we are hopeful he can come back to us and join up with us again but we will have to wait to see.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"He played his part on Saturday in a win that was essential; we wanted a win at all costs because we are four or five points behind where we want to be because of too many draws and at times missing a clinical edge in front of goal.

"So, we were delighted to get the victory and we thought it was thoroughly deserved to be honest. Our work rate was phenomenal and in the dressing room afterwards the players said they were shattered, and I told them, 'this is what it's about'. They put the hard graft in and got their reward and we will ask for the same level of commitment at Potters Bar."