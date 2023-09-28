Bognor Regis Town’s ex-Pompey striker leaves – but may return
Gifford, who has hit three goals in five games this campaign, has been recalled by Boro boss Spencer Day but discussions are ongoing with the National League South outfit regards another stint at Bognor for the former Pompey youth player.
It seems the forward will be missing from the squad that travels to Potters Bar Town for an Isthmian premier division clash, where Blake says he is confident his charges can pick up where they left off with their 2-0 victory over Kingstonian last Saturday.
Jasper Mather gave the home side the lead on 63 minutes and Calvin Davies wrapped things up with a goal on 90 minutes, running the length of the pitch to shoot in to an empty net after keeper Rob Tolfrrey had gone up for a corner and the ball had broken to Brad Lethbridge, who played in the marauding midfielder for 2-0.
In between, Gifford had a penalty well saved by Tolfrey in a half that the Rocks dominated – and the performance should have reflected that in a more convincing score line.
Blake, who this week saw his side draw Hayes and Yeading United at home in the FA Trophy, praised his players for their determination to secure the win over the Ks – and called for more of the same on the road this week.
He said: "Regards Dan, we will know more soon but for the time being he has gone back to Farnborough. Obviously, we are hopeful he can come back to us and join up with us again but we will have to wait to see.
"He played his part on Saturday in a win that was essential; we wanted a win at all costs because we are four or five points behind where we want to be because of too many draws and at times missing a clinical edge in front of goal.
"So, we were delighted to get the victory and we thought it was thoroughly deserved to be honest. Our work rate was phenomenal and in the dressing room afterwards the players said they were shattered, and I told them, 'this is what it's about'. They put the hard graft in and got their reward and we will ask for the same level of commitment at Potters Bar."
Blake said he was very pleased with each and every one of his players against the Londoners but reserved special praise for Matt Burgess. He added: "I though Matty was superb in the middle with Calvin (Davies) and I think there is a lot more to come from him. He is a Bognor lad and it's great to see him come in and settle in so quickly.”