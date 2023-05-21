Bognor Regis Town’s recruitment and commercial plans please Robbie Blake

Bosses at Bognor Regis Town say they are heartened by the response from businesses who have pledged to showcase their companies on the new Nye Camp scoreboard.

The Rocks are gearing up for a busy summer on and off the pitch with manager Robbie Blake getting to grips with finalising his recruitment plans as well as helping to promote the commercial opportunities at the Isthmian premier division outfit.

The club is set to stage the annual sponsors' draw on Wednesday 21 June at 7pm in the club's Seasons events venue with a whole host of prizes up for grabs, including the first team shirt naming rights.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And the chance for firms to promote their services on the scoreboard as well as the cub's digital platforms is now attracting attention too.

Robbie Blake with one of last season's recruits, Walter Figueira

Blake says he is happy with the players he has lined up and determined to do as much as he can to help with attracting new sponsorship to the club.

He said: "I'm already really pleased with where we are in terms of bringing in, and retaining, players so far. I've had some very positive conversations and I'm actually quite excited by what we could have in place by the time we start pre-season training.

"Alongside that I am backing the club as they look to bring in vital sponsorship. The digital scoreboard is a fantastic asset and definitely enhances the ground to bring fans a really positive football experience.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I’m told there is great interest in taking up the slots available. I'd urge supporters with businesses who want to promote what they do to get in touch and take advantage of this great opportunity."

Rocks general manager Simon Cook says the scoreboard and digital marketing set-up show the club is evolving. He adds that entries to the sponsors’ draw secures an invitation for two to an evening of entertainment and buffet.

He added: "The winning entry will get you the first team shirt naming rights -- home and away tops -- for the 2023/2024 season, together with full boardroom hospitality for two people at every home match."

One entry is £150, two for £250, three for £300 and eight entries for £500. All prices exclude VAT where applicable and VAT invoices are available on request.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad