Bognor Regis Town’s winning run ended by Haringey Borough

Haringey Borough took the three points at Nyewood Lane as Bognor Regis Town were left to rue missed chances near the end of this Isthmian premier division game.

Anthony Mendy's deflected goal was enough to separate the sides and end the Rocks’ run of four straight wins in all competitions. It left Robbie Blake’s team 14th in the table nine points off a play-off place.

An early free-kick by Haringey saw Georgios Aresti's ball in headed out. In the follow up move it was William Dupray who hit a shot low at goal but Cameron Black was on the line to clear it.

Haringey took the lead on seven minutes as Rocks got caught in possession at the back. A swift ball across saw Alphanso Kennedy let fly with a shot of which Mendy deflected in. Shouts for an offside were ignored as a defender was on the line.

Goalmouth action between the Rocks and Haringey | Picture: Lyn Phillips - see more pictures by Lyn in the video player near the top of the report

As Rocks tried to hit back, Tom Bragg did well to thread the ball into Nathan Odokonyero who let fly with an effort but it was well saved by Luke Mewitt who pushed it away. Kennedy received a long bouncing pass and headed flick on to have a shot low at Toby Steward to save.

Harvey Whyte did well to win a corner but Sam De St Croix's ball in was hit too hard. De St Croix did well to run across the edge of the box and the ball was hacked out to Bragg, who hit it low and hard from outside the box but straight at Mewitt on 30 minutes.

Whyte pulled up with an apparent hamstring problem. He had to be replaced by Josh McCormick on 40 minutes.

Rocks had a great chance on 41 minutes. Joe Rabbetts did well to pass inside to Isaac Olaniyan in the box but he smashed it high over the bar with his left foot.

McCormick hit his own upright following Matthew Young's diverted ball back into the heart of the box following a right sided cross. The ball ricocheted back off the corner of the goalpost and out. HT 0-1

Mendy burst through one on one with Steward but his low strike was denied by the goalkeeper.

Rocks responded with an attack on the right as McCormick who curled it into the box and found Matt Paterson who glanced his header at goal but Mewitt was well placed to catch it.

New signing Hani Berchiche replaced De St Croix on 54 minutes as Bognor needed to find a way back into the game.

Paterson headed on a long ball to Odokonyero who ran on some way before shooting wide of the right post on 56 minutes. Olaniyan did well to beat his marker on the left. He crossed it into the area and Odokonyero flicked it on but it flew across the face of goal and out.

Rabbetts did well to latch on to a neat ball by Olaniyan. Paterson was there to meet the low cross but he was blocked at the last moment. Black did well to chip the ball down the line for McCormick to win a corner.

Samuel Owusu ran through but when he hit it low into the net he was offside so the goal didn't count on 74 minutes. On 80 minutes Bragg found McCormick on the outside. He beat his man with a turn but his cross bounced out.

Lekih Leacock-McLeod did well to cross the ball and it found Johnny Ashman but he was blocked with his strike. Chaynie Fage-Burgin almost diverted Young's cross in but couldn't get any decent touch on the ball.

Berchiche did well to cross the ball in but it was headed out. Then Chalaye's low ball along the deck was missed somehow at the back post by Berchiche who seemed to divert it forwards and wide of the right post.

Right at the end Owusu hit the crossbar after receiving a bouncing ball over the top. In response Bognor got away down the right with Berchiche and his cross met the head of Paterson but he nodded it wide.

