Bognor too strong for Horsham YMCA in Sussex Senior Cup - how reporters from both camps saw it

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Dan Smith and Dan Gifford both got two with Tom Holland getting a late goal after coming on as a substitute.Early on Calvin Davies did very well to get the ball forward to Lucas Pattenden but his instant cross sailed out of touch.Tommy-Lee Higgs latched on to the quick freekick to find Dan Smith on the overlap and on the turn his strike flew over the crossbar from the edge of the box.

See Lyn Phillips and Trevor Staff’s pictures from Rocks v YMCA in the slideshow in the video player above.A corner on nine minutes found the head of Kieran Douglas who headed it only as far as Ashley Dugdale who diverted it back at goal but wide of the left post.Matt Burgess did well to set up the returning Joe Rabbetts on the turn. Rabbetts made a little run before shooting high and wide.Bognor took the lead on 20 minutes. Pattenden sped through after Bognor won possession. He cut the ball back to Smith who fired it into an empty net with the goalkeeper stranded.Pattenden then fired at goal but he got his boot under it as it flew over the goal. In response down the other end it was Luke Roberts who forced Ryan Hall into a parried save.Sam Henderson received a swift cross from the left and on the back post forced a brave stop by Hall on 29 minutes. Then Davies did well to pick out Pattenden on the right. He did well to pass square to Tommy-Lee Higgs who had a quick shot only just bobble wide of the left post on 31 minutes.Bognor netted their second of the evening on 33 minutes. Isaac Olaniyan did very well to win the ball on the left before beating his man and squaring it to Smith who diverted it in.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On 39 minutes Josh Neathey went into the book for a late challenge from behind on Olaniyan, who was clearly fouled. Olaniyan was deemed to have fouled Neathey but the ball in by the winger was poor and bounced out of for a goal kick. HT 2-0A swift free-kick from the right by Neathey saw him curl it onto the head of Danny Howick in the area and his header had to be steered around the post by Hall.Then Joe Briffa was fouled near the halfway line by Henderson and he was booked on 49 minutes.Davies found Pattenden on the right again and he sped inside the area to pass the ball across the goalmouth but Higgs failed to get good contact on the ball.Pattenden cut the ball back to Dan Gifford who swung his boot at the ball and he forced a save from Aaron Jeal on 54 minutes.Neathey stole possession and went through on goal but his shot was hit straight at Hall. In response, Bognor's Davies did well to find Gifford on the turn and he did well to get a shot away but again Jeal pushed it away.Matt Burgess picked out Spencer Spurway in the area. His glancing header was somehow diverted off the line by YMCA on 60 minutes. Olaniyan was fouled again on 60 minutes as Jamie Rice went into the book. Then Olaniyan set up Gifford on the back post. Gifford diverted it over the bar unmarked.Gifford was deemed to have been fouled on 67 minutes. Gifford stepped up to take it and he smacked it high into the net, sending Jeal diving in the wrong direction.YM boss Dean Carden was shown a yellow card on 73 minutes for complaining about an offside decision.Then Holland passed square to Higgs, who picked out Gifford. The striker played it back in a one-two move but Higgs' first time effort was stopped by the goalkeeper.Bognor extended their lead on 82 minutes with a flowing move. Burgess picked out Holland on the right who unselfishly squared it to Gifford to fire home.Howick was heroic at the back to scoop the ball off the line. This occurring as Spurway kicked the ball off Hall and the ball almost rolled into Bognor's net on 87 minutes.Bognor didn't stop there. Nice build-up by Olaniyan and Gifford led to Tom Holland making a short run before firing the ball into the net off a defender deep into stoppage time.Rocks take on Whitehawk in the next round with the date to be announced. Rocks return to league action on Saturday against Haringey Borough with kick off at 3pm.

Bognor and Horsham YMCA do battle in the Sussex Senior Cup | Picture: Lyn Phillips

And here is how Martin Read, watching the game from a YMCA viewpoint, saw the match…

After postponements, Bognor, from the two-tier higher Isthmian League premier, welcomed Horsham YMCA to their impressive ground on Tuesday for a Sussex Senior Cup R2 clash, only for YM to crash out 5-0.

YM held Bognor, for 20 minutes, until, with keeper Aaron Jeal stranded out of goal, the ball came to Dan Smith to tap in. YM had two corners, Ryan Hall saving Luke Roberts’ strike with his feet, but Bognor broke away for Smith to score again.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In the second half Bognor had a pair of corners before going further ahead from the spot, Dan Gifford converting following a harsh-looking penalty decision. Then, in the dying minutes, with YM wide open at the back, Gifford again made no mistake. Seeking a consolation goal, YM were twice denied, but, in added time, sub Tom Holland twisted the knife with the seasiders’ fifth.

Although well beaten, the margin was a little flattering, YM President Ron Moulding saying: “We competed, knocking the ball about well, but gave away some soft goals and you can’t afford to do that against Isthmian League opposition.”