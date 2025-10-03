'Bonkers' - Crawley Town manager Scott Lindsey has his say on the standard of League Two this season

Crawley Town boss Scott Lindsey has called League Two ‘madness’ and said that anybody can beat anybody.

Reds have struggled this season and find themselves 21st in the table - but there is only ten points between them and fifth place.

And results have been all over the place, with Harrogate Town winning at previously unbeaten Gillingham being the highlight last Saturday.

When asked how the standard and levels compare to the previous two seasons, Lindsey said: “Just madness. Anybody can beat anybody. You look at some of the results, even at the weekend, some of the results were just bonkers.

Crawley Town boss Scott Lindsey earlier this season | Picture: Natalie Mayhew/Butterfly Football

“You think that that team is going to beat that team and then you look at the results at the end of the game and you think, ‘how did they beat them?’

“And you see it all the time. MK Dons were backed to be the team that were just going to wipe the floor with everybody and it's not the case because it's a really difficult league and you're just seeing teams winning games that you don't expect to.”

And that’s why Lindsey is not too down on where his side currently sit. In the promotion-winning season, Reds had a poor run in October, getting just one point from five games.

“It's why we've got to stay in there and stick at it because if it turns, and it will turn, and we can really use the back end of the season to push as hard as we can and we've just got to stay amongst it now,” he said.

“That's the disappointing thing for me is we win three games on the trot, and then we've got to lose two.

“That's just the inconsistency of what we are at the moment. We've got to try and find that balance and like I say, understand what we are.”

Reds have an almost new squad again this summer and it’s clearly taking time to gel - and Lindsey said this is when he learns about the people in his squad.

“We're a new group and everybody just needs to stick with it and stick together and enjoy being in the trenches a little bit. I do. I find out about people.

“I find out about myself when you're up against it a little bit about standing strong and come on. I know where we are is not where we want to be but let's stick together and stand really strong about it and enjoy digging ourselves out of it. I love that.

“I don't love the fact that we are where we are but I love the fact that we've got a challenge in front of us. I think that's great.”

And he says you learn more when your in this kind of situation. “Of course you learn about everybody around you. You learn about the players. I think you learn more.

“I think you learn more actually when you're not doing so well as when you are doing so well. I think that really shows the true colours of everybody and I think that we've got some really good people and I'm pleased with that,” he said.