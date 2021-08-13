Bookies' odds for Eastbourne Borough this season will surprise - and disappoint - fans

BetVictor don't rate Eastbourne Borough's chances of glory very highly this term

Ahead of the start of the National League South 2021-22 season on Saturday, BetVictor has revealed the latest National League South title odds for each team in the division.

And the Sports are JOINT ELEVENTH to win it - indicating that BetVictor think a mid-table finish is in order for Danny Bloor's men.

Dorking Wanderers are favourites to win the title at 11/4 and the Wanderers start their season at Concord Rangers who are given long odds of 40/1 for glory this season.

Meanwhile, at the other side of the spectrum, Braintree Town have been given the worst odds of winning the title at 66/1 and they kick off their campaign against Oxford City who are priced at 20/1 to win the league.

National League South Winner 2021/22:

Dorking Wanderers: 11/4

Dartford: 4/1

Ebbsfleet United: 8/1

Havant and Waterlooville: 10/1

St Albans City: 14/1

Hampton and Richmond Borough: 16/1

Bath City: 20/1

Maidstone United: 20/1

Oxford City: 20/1

Hemel Hempstead Town: 20/1

Dulwich Hamlet: 25/1

Eastbourne Borough: 25/1

Billericay Town: 33/1

Tonbridge Angels: 33/1

Chippenham Town: 33/1

Chelmsford City: 33/1

Hungerford Town: 33/1

Concord Rangers: 40/1

Welling United: 50/1

Slough Town: 50/1

Braintree Town: 66/1