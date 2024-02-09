Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Rooks led 1-0 away to leaders Charlton last Sunday but were denied a notable win when the Addicks struck in the 79th minute to cancel out Aimee Claypole’s first-half opener.

It was their third league draw on the trot and late goals against are becoming a habit that’s leaving Booth frustrated. Lewes are two points adrift at the bottom and face a trip to second-placed Sunderland on Sunday week (Feb 18).

Booth said there was much to be heartened about from the draw with Charlton but said: “It was a largely frustrating afternoon .

Lewes Women on the attack away to Charlton | Picture: James Boyes

"I can’t ask for any more from the players in terms of their work rate or their desire to make the game really difficult for a good side – Charlton are doing well this season and are top.

"The conditions were something we failed to take advantage of. In the first half we had strong winds but Charlton had a lot more of the play in our half. When we did ask a question of the goalkeeper we scored, I just don’t think we utilised the wind enough in the first half to have shots at goal and ask questions.

"In the second half we had to battle. We made some changes and had some tired legs, and some injuries were popping up.

"It’s frustrating that the one real chance they had in the game, they took.

"It seems to be a theme with us that we lose goals late on in games. We’ve done the hard work, we’ve got ourselves in front, and it’s another match where late on we concede."

Teenager Claypole handed her team the lead in the 43rd minute before Tegan McGowan's late reply made it 1-1 with 11 minutes left.

Claypole opened the scoring with her first goal for the club, teed up on the edge of the box and firing home with her left foot into the bottom corner.

Booth had praise for the scorer: “We’re delighted for her to get her first goal, we’re really happy with her. She’s been excellent since coming in, she’s worked hard, she’s really professional, she hasn’t looked like a young player coming into the side.