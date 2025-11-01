Crawley Town have been dumped out of the FA Cup by National League Premier side Boreham Wood.

The Reds turned in a poor display in Hertfordshire and ended up well beaten – 3-0 the final score.

It is such a disappointment after Scott Lindsey’s side had recorded their first win in six League Two games last week by thumping Bristol Rovers 4-0 at Broadfield Stadium.

The writing was on the wall early on for Town.

Boreham Wood took the lead in the ninth minute when a pass through to Matt Rush enabled him to finish past Jojo Wollacott into the bottom corner.

It was 2-0 six minutes later when Zak Brunt was fouled in the box and got up to convert the penalty.

A big task for Lindsey’s men became bigger just before the break when Ryan Loft was booked and then sent off.

It was tie over on 72 minutes when Abdul Abdulmalik made it three for Wood with a superb finish.

For Boreham Wood it was a second Cup success against a Sussex side – they beat Eastbourne Borough in the fourth qualifying round to set up this first round match, which was watched by a crowd of 1,536.

Lindsey made numerous changes throughout the second half but none could change the course of an afternoon to forget for Crawley, who will want to put this exit behind them quickly and get back to the task of climbing away from the bottom two in League Two.

The Reds are back in action next Saturday at home to Fleetwood.