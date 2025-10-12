Boreham Wood knock Eastbourne Borough out of FA Cup - match in 53 pictures

The National League Premier visitors came on strong in the second half at Priory Lane to run out 3-0 winners after a goalless first half.

It leaves Worthing and Crawley Town as Sussex’s only two representatives in the first round draw on Monday night and leaves Borough, who have Chris Day in charge after Matt Gray’s departure last week, to concentrate on getting themselves out of the National South relegation zone.

Next up for the Sports is a trip to Maidenhead next weekend.

See pictures by Lydia and Nick Redman from the Borough-Wood tie on this page and the ones linked, and get all the latest from the Sports camp in the Eastbourne Herald, out on Friday.

