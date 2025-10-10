Off the field, seismic news of managerial changes. On the field, a massive FA Cup challenge. Just another week, then at Priory Lane.

After dramatically parting company with manager Matt Gray, Eastbourne Borough return to action tomorrow (Saturday) with a potentially daunting tie against Boreham Wood at the ReachTV Stadium. And whoever is in the dug-out, the Borough players must rise to the challenge.

The North London club were promoted through last season’s play-offs, in which the Sports fell achingly short. The Wood have breezed impressively through early season, lying fourth in the current National League table with 28 points – and 25 goals – from their thirteen matches.

The fourth qualifying round sees clubs just ninety minutes from the First Round Proper, and the prospect of an exciting home tie against League One or League Two opposition. Just four years ago, Danny Bloor’s Sports entertained Blackpool FC in front of live television cameras at the Lane – losing, but without the least disgrace, by 3-0.

Eastbourne Borough take on Boreham Wood last season - they meet again in the FA Cup this weekend | Picture by Lydia Redman

As for Boreham Wood, Eastbourne officials and supporters alike must have groaned when that name came out of the drum. The two clubs faced each other four times in 2024-25, with Borough losing three and drawing just once.

A narrow 1-0 FA Cup defeat was Eastbourne’s only home reverse in the entire campaign – to be replicated at Wood’s Meadow Park in December in the FA Trophy. In their National South, the two clubs fought out a goalless draw at Priory Lane, but Borough lost the return fixture 0-3 in North London.

This weekend, Boreham Wood will arrive at Priory Lane as clear favourites. The Sports are close to meltdown on and off the pitch, as they work to put a new management team in place.

But – as often happens – the playing squad will actually be doubly determined to prove a point. Psychologically – and indeed statistically – cup competitions always give that extra incentive and impetus to the so-called underdogs. Borough’s young squad are a bit naïve, and they have not quite hit their potential. Could Saturday be their moment? Rule nothing out!