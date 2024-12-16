Borough Beat: Dancing through the disappointment - we won't stay down for long

George Alexander reacts after a chance against Hornchurch | Picture: Lydia Redman

Well, that Hornchurch match was about as frustrating as a broken guitar string - a miserable draw, that’s what they came for. While we were certainly hunting for victory.

We created so many chances, showed spirit, but just couldn't find that killer touch to seal the win. It was one of those games that leaves you humming a melancholy tune.

But hey, this is Eastbourne Borough - we won't stay down for long. Our ability to bounce forward is the only way. As a group we know we have the squad to finish this season so strongly. If you do not have a season ticket, there are a few half season tickets left. Do not miss any of the home games. And please do not miss the parties at the club on both Christmas Eve and New Years Eve, they both will be nights to remember.

Just look how far we've come. This time last year, we were in a dark place - struggling, uncertain, fighting for survival. Twelve months on, and what a transformation! From uncertainty to top end of the league, from doubt to belief.

Boxing Day marks the halfway point in the season, and there's so much football still to play. We remain unbeaten at home in the league, and fortress ReachTV stadium is a title we intend to defend fiercely. We need our 12th man - our incredible supporters - right behind us.

Speaking of support, after meeting the lads from Toploader at the Sporting Club Awards (what a night!), I can't help but think our Boxing Day match against Salisbury needs a soundtrack. And what better than their classic "Dancing in the Moonlight"? We've polished our shooting boots, and we're ready to dance all over that pitch.

To every sponsor, every fan, every player, every person who's supported us this year - a very merry Christmas to you all. The festive season is about joy, hope, and believing. And that's exactly what we bring to the pitch every single match.

We're looking forward to a brilliant Christmas, and we truly believe 2025 will be something special for Eastbourne Borough. Happy New Year to everyone - let's make it one to remember!

So come on down to the game on Boxing Day. Bring your Christmas spirit, your voice, and maybe a bit of Toploader's infectious energy. Let's show Salisbury that Eastbourne Borough doesn't just play football - we celebrate it.

See you at the ground. And remember - we'll be dancing in the moonlight of victory!

Merry Christmas, everyone!