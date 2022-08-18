Borough beaten at the death - Eastbourne v Ebbsfleet in 19 photos
It was another home defeat - from a winning position - when Eastbourne Borough hosted Ebbsfleet on Tuesday night.
By Steve Bone
Thursday, 18th August 2022, 10:31 am
Borough led 2-1 but ended up losing 3-2, the Kent visitors nabbing a winner five minutes from time. That came three days after the Sports had led Bath City 3-1 only to lose 4-3. They'll look to bounce back at Hungerford on Saturday. On this page and the ones linked are some pictures from the game by Lydia and Nick Redman.
