Action from the National South match between Eastbourne Borough and Ebbsfleet United at Priory Lane | Pictures: Lydia and Nick Redman

Borough beaten at the death - Eastbourne v Ebbsfleet in 19 photos

It was another home defeat - from a winning position - when Eastbourne Borough hosted Ebbsfleet on Tuesday night.

By Steve Bone
Thursday, 18th August 2022, 10:31 am

Borough led 2-1 but ended up losing 3-2, the Kent visitors nabbing a winner five minutes from time. That came three days after the Sports had led Bath City 3-1 only to lose 4-3. They'll look to bounce back at Hungerford on Saturday. On this page and the ones linked are some pictures from the game by Lydia and Nick Redman.

