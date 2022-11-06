An own goal set them on their way before Charlie Walker and, late on, Shiloh Remy struck to make sure of the points – and bring an end to a four-game losing streak. After Danny Bloor personally refunded Sports fans their travel costs last week at the end of a woeful 5-0 loss at Chelmsford, there was no need for him to open his wallet this week as the home fans went home happy, if a little wet.