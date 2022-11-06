Edit Account-Sign Out
Borough bounce back! 30 pictures from Eastbourne's win over Cheshunt

Eastbourne Borough put their recent run of defeats behind them with a 3-0 win over Cheshunt at a wet and wintry Priory Lane.

By Steve Bone
2 days ago

An own goal set them on their way before Charlie Walker and, late on, Shiloh Remy struck to make sure of the points – and bring an end to a four-game losing streak. After Danny Bloor personally refunded Sports fans their travel costs last week at the end of a woeful 5-0 loss at Chelmsford, there was no need for him to open his wallet this week as the home fans went home happy, if a little wet.

See 16 pictures by Lydia and Nick Redman from the match on this page and the ones linked – and another 14, by Andy Pelling, in the video player above.

Borough are in action twice more in the coming week – at Farnborough on Tuesday and at home to St Albans on Saturday.

