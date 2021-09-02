Borough fail to hit the bullseye on trip to Darts

Dartford v Eastbourne Borough action / Pictures: Lydia and Nick Redman

Dartford’s whirlwind start saw them take a fourth-minute lead through Borough nemesis Jake Robinson. The former Albion front man has scored against Eastbourne for four different clubs – a record matched only by Dulwich Hamlet striker Danny Mills, who might just show up at Priory Lane on Saturday….

The Darts were on fire throughout a relentless first half which had home supporters in raptures. The Sports defended stoutly, keeper Curtis Anderson pulling off several excellent stops, but the lead was doubled on 27 minutes through a Robinson penalty, awarded a little harshly when a Dartford strike hit an Eastbourne elbow.

Just 14 seconds after the interval Borough were back in the game, Greg Luer seizing on a defensive slip and netting with a cool feint-and-swerve finish. And the visitors kept battling through a much more even second half, until Ade Azeez sealed the points on 84 minutes with a looping back-post header.

Eastbourne Borough do battle at Dartford / Pictures: Lydia and Nick Redman

No points, but no recriminations after a purposeful and level-headed performance. Any club which finishes above Dartford this season will probably win the National South title.

Borough MoM: brave young keeper Curtis Anderson