There was a Sussex Intermediate Cup win for Bosham over Rotherfield – and a West Sussex League draw with Yapton for East Dean. Reports follow...

Bosham 4 Rotherfield 1

Sussex Intermediate Cup

A double from Lewis Rustell propelled Bosham into the quarter-finals of the Intermediate Cup at the expense of a well-organised Rotherfield side.

Lewis Rustell (facing) celebrates with team mates after putting Bosham 1-0 up against Rotherfield on the way to a 4-1 victory in the Intermediate Cup | Picture: Chris Hatton - see more pics by Chris in the slideshow in the video player above

The Reds started brightly and it only took five minutes for the deadlock to be broken. Oliver Hawkins battled to win the ball for the Reds and placed a lovely through ball into the path of Lewis Rustell who latched on to it and lashed it past keeper Stuart Woodroofe.

Before the first quarter of the game had elapsed Bosham had doubled their lead with Hawkins’ run causing panic at the back and bringing a tackle that referee Wayne Fordham felt warranted a penalty. Kieran Hartley slammed it home.

Bosham, took their foot off the gas after that and Rotherfield’s John Penny and Jamie Clark both went close for the visitors.

They won a succession of corners and home keeper Del Harding needed to be at his best to deny Clark.

After a rocket from manager Tony Hancock at half-time Bosham came out with renewed vigour.

It took until the final 20 minutes for the tie to finally be settled as the Reds extended their lead through the impressive Rustell from a Hartley cross.

Tthe visitors ploughed forward and Penney made it 3-1 but a few minutes later, the excellent Hawkins found the back of the net after Graeme Dowden set him up.

It was an excellent game to watch played in superb spirit by both sides and the quality of officiating must be applauded.

Bosham now face a tricky-looking quarter-final away to Punnets Town of the East Sussex premier.

This week Bosham face Charlwood in the sides’ second clash in three weeks.

East Dean 1 Yapton 1

West Sussex premier

East Dean came from behind to draw their first home game of 2023 against Yapton.

In the previous fixture, East Dean narrowly edged out the opposition in a thrilling 6-5 win, but this was a different story.

Yapton had a chance early on, but John Burnett's safe hands prevented a goal.

The first chance for The Dean came from an Aaron Freeman free-kick, won by Alex Smith when taken down through on goal - for which the defender didn't even receive a card. But Freeman’s shot was tipped round the post.

Freeman had another great chance to put the home side ahead, but his volley from outside the box hit the top netting.

In the second half the away side broke the deadlock when they were awarded a penalty for handball. Burnett saved the kick but the rebound was converted.

The Dean grabbed an equaliser when George Dixon headed home from close range following Freeman’s corner which initially met the head of Harry Raymond but Dixon got the final touch.