Action from Jarvis Brook's 3-1 win at Bosham in division two of the SCFL / Picture: Tommy McMillan

Bosham v Jarvis Brook - match gallery

It was Reds v Blues when Bosham hosted Jarvis Brook at Walton Lane in division two of the SCFL.

By Steve Bone
Monday, 28th March 2022, 8:30 am

A 3-1 defeat capped a tough week for the Reds, who had lost a Division 2 Cup semi-final on penalties to Charlwood three days earlier. See Tommy McMillan's pictures from the match on this page and the ones linked and get the Bosham FC news in the Chichester Observer, out on Thursday.

