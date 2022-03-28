Bosham v Jarvis Brook - match gallery

A 3-1 defeat capped a tough week for the Reds, who had lost a Division 2 Cup semi-final on penalties to Charlwood three days earlier. See Tommy McMillan's pictures from the match on this page and the ones linked and get the Bosham FC news in the Chichester Observer, out on Thursday.
Action from Jarvis Brook's 3-1 win at Bosham in division two of the SCFL / Picture: Tommy McMillan
Action from Jarvis Brook's 3-1 win at Bosham in division two of the SCFL / Picture: Tommy McMillan
Action from Jarvis Brook's 3-1 win at Bosham in division two of the SCFL / Picture: Tommy McMillan
Action from Jarvis Brook's 3-1 win at Bosham in division two of the SCFL / Picture: Tommy McMillan