Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Bill Clifford’s reign as Worthing United manager is over. He is stepping down from his job at the SCFL Division 1 club, so we caught up with him to ask him about his spell and his decision to leave.

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Tell us how long you have been at Worthing United for and what you did before that in football....

I was with Worthing United for eight years. In my first season I was under-21s (as it was then) manager, then I had four seasons as chairman and then three as first team manager. I was also club treasurer for the last seven years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

I have been involved as either a manager, chairman, secretary or treasurer (and very often a combination of these) of a football club for the past 31 years.

Bill Clifford is leaving Worthing United

Initially that was in the Brighton, Hove and District League and then more recently in the Sussex County and Southern Combination League as manager of Hurstpierpoint FC (three years) and Montpelier Villa FC (three years).

What have the highlights of your time as Mavericks manager been? Who have been the key people - on or off field - who have helped you?

I think the highlight would be reaching the play-offs in 2023-24, only losing out on penalties to Wick, the side that gained promotion.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

I have worked in close partnership with my coach, Craig Nagle, over the past three years. Our success in developing the team over the period as very much been a joint effort.

Anything you can say about the reasons for stepping down?

Although proud to have left the club in such a strong position both on and off the pitch, it just felt the right time to pass the reins to someone else and to seek out new challenges (whether they be in football or elsewhere).

How do you see United's future?

I very much hope they can go that one step further next season and gain that promotion back to the Premier Division.

Any plans to take up any other football roles yourself?

Never say never! If the right opportunity comes along then maybe. But I’ve nothing in the pipeline at present … other than the patio sun lounger.