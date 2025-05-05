Boss Clifford takes pride as he leaves Worthing United
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Tell us how long you have been at Worthing United for and what you did before that in football....
I was with Worthing United for eight years. In my first season I was under-21s (as it was then) manager, then I had four seasons as chairman and then three as first team manager. I was also club treasurer for the last seven years.
I have been involved as either a manager, chairman, secretary or treasurer (and very often a combination of these) of a football club for the past 31 years.
Initially that was in the Brighton, Hove and District League and then more recently in the Sussex County and Southern Combination League as manager of Hurstpierpoint FC (three years) and Montpelier Villa FC (three years).
What have the highlights of your time as Mavericks manager been? Who have been the key people - on or off field - who have helped you?
I think the highlight would be reaching the play-offs in 2023-24, only losing out on penalties to Wick, the side that gained promotion.
I have worked in close partnership with my coach, Craig Nagle, over the past three years. Our success in developing the team over the period as very much been a joint effort.
Anything you can say about the reasons for stepping down?
Although proud to have left the club in such a strong position both on and off the pitch, it just felt the right time to pass the reins to someone else and to seek out new challenges (whether they be in football or elsewhere).
How do you see United's future?
I very much hope they can go that one step further next season and gain that promotion back to the Premier Division.
Any plans to take up any other football roles yourself?
Never say never! If the right opportunity comes along then maybe. But I’ve nothing in the pipeline at present … other than the patio sun lounger.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.