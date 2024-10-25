Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Lewes FC will be without manager Craig Nelson when they take on Ashford United in the FA Trophy first round tomorrow.

Nelson is undertaking a coaching course in Wales, meaning assistant manager - and former co-manager with Nelson at Glebe - Danny Oakins will step up to the hotseat for one game.

After suffering a 2-0 defeat at Sussex rivals Horsham last weekend, the Rooks will be looking for a strong response against a side who, despite being a division below them, feature plenty of strength.

“Ashford are a very good side, and are very well prepared,” said Nelson.

Will Lewes and their fans be celebrating an FA Trophy win this weekend? Picture: James Boyes

Being led by former Gillingham striker Danny Kedwell – who is also signed on as a player – the Nuts and Bolts are 16th in the Isthmian League South East division, but have won their past three games all against Sussex sides.

“Obviously, [Kedwell] has got a lot of experience in football that will take his knowledge to another level,” said Nelson.

“We will not take any team lightly, I don't care what level area they're at. If you look at our season, we were dumped out of the FA Cup by a Step 5 team. We need to be the better team at the end of the day.”

Despite slipping to a third straight league game without a win last weekend as Charlie Hester-Cook and James Hammond’s goals saw Horsham emerge victorious, Nelson’s Lewes are not fearing for their progress as a team.

“I'm yet to see a side that has wiped the floor with us in terms of who we have and what budgets people have,” said Nelson.

“We believe we have a squad that can win any game of football, and therefore we hold [the players] accountable for doing that. Otherwise, what's the point?”

Nevertheless, the Rooks will be keen to arrest a slump in form that has seen them win just one of their past six league games.

Nelson has no fear about passing the baton. “It doesn't matter if I'm standing in front of you, he's away, or so on. Everyone knows what the game plan is, and knows the expectation of how to execute it,” said Nelson. “We put the hours in to make sure everyone understands what is expected.”