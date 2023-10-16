Haywards Heath Town FC today announced the departure of manager Jay Lovett – who has taken up a new coaching position at Eastbourne Borough.

A Heath statement said: “Jay leaves with the best wishes of the club, having accepted a full-time offer with Eastbourne Borough. Jay has been completely transparent with the Club Board about the potential of this happening, and has struggled to manage both roles and other commitments in recent weeks.

"The HHTFC board has moved swiftly to appoint Naim Rouane as the new first team manager, ahead of a vital run of three cup games in seven days, starting with the visit of Broadbridge Heath in the Sussex Senior Cup on Tuesday.

"Naim is a former Club Captain and is a real fans’ favourite at the Heath. Naim has also enjoyed success at Lancing previously in the SCFL.”

Jay Lovett is leaving Haywards Heath Town to concentrate on a role with Eastbourne Borough | Picture: Chris Neal

Chairman Steve Isherwood said: “It is with great regret that Jay leaves us, however a full-time role at Eastbourne Borough FC is a role too good to pass up.

"We thank Jay and his team for their efforts over the past several months. We’re excited to welcome Naim to the club. His ideas and way of thinking are exactly what we need as we strive for a period of stability. We’re looking forward to working with Naim as we look to achieve our goal of returning to the Isthmian League.”