Bognor lost to Hackney 2-0 in the League Cup but there were positives to take from the encounter. Trinidad said: “It wasn’t our best performance, but we didn’t play badly. We were missing seven players. We dominated the game and should have had a penalty.“Not playing for the last five weeks hasn’t helped and with Hackney being our first game back, It’s a tough one to take. It’s a strong cup with teams who are London-based who are a lot stronger than Sussex teams. We have winnable matches coming up so this will be the way forward for us.”Trinidad stated his disappointment in the quality of the officials for the match against Hackney, where he believes that the Rockettes should have been awarded a “stonewall” penalty just before half time when the score was still 0-0.He said: “The referee was very poor. Their goalkeeper came out and took out one of our players from behind which was a stonewall penalty however he gave a goal kick which was a hard one to take.”Ahead of the match against Bromley at the RELOC8 EM Community Stadium, he added: “Bromley’s side is probably the second strongest in the league. We are obviously going to there to try to win but it will be very difficult as it is always difficult there and they have only lost one or two games all season.”Trinidad’s squad has been hit with injuries throughout their campaign this season which has hindered them in climbing the table, adds Trinidad.He explained: “We have been without forward Georgina Starkey, who is down with Covid at the moment. We’ve missed our left-back Kirsty Willett, who obviously gives us a lot of attacking threat down the left side. We lost Kate de Lillis and Alice Gue who both went back to Selsey. So we are missing a few players still with Danielle Bradshaw having broken her ankle in training so she is now out and we are getting hit with injury after injury — we are looking to get a few more players in so hopefully that will strengthen us.”The Rockettes’ top four hopes are not dead and buried with Trinidad hopeful of picking up wins in the upcoming matches following the match against Bromley.He added: “After the game against Bromley, we play teams who are sat below us in the table so if we can put a string of wins together, we can climb up the table to reach that top four position where we want to be. Top four would allow us to attract the better players and strengthen the side for next season.” Ends