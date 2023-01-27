Gary Elphick reflected on Hastings United being ‘out-battled’ by Aveley and told his players: We have to step it up if we want a play-off place.

They lost 2-1 in Monday night’s trip to Essex, conceding two goals in three second-half minutes after Ben Pope had given them a second-minute lead.

That came after frustration of a different kind on Saturday – when the match referee called off their home clash with Enfield saying the pitch was unplayable… when both teams felt it was perfectly playable and wanted the game on.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Elphick admitted he’d had better weeks – as he began the task of preparing the team for another Isthmian premier awayday, the visit to mid-table Haringey tomorrow.

Jack Dixon on the ball at Aveley | Picture: Scott White

"We started so well at Aveley but it was one of the few times this season we’ve been out-battled, which was disappointing,” he said.

"We looked a bit rusty and it was gutting. We scored early and Sammy Adams had a good chance to put us two up. But from 20 or 30 minutes onwards, Aveley had the majority of the possession.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We had to take off Jack Dixon and Ben Pope as they were suffering with flu. We have had a bit of the lurgy in the camp.

"Credit to Aveley. They're well-structured and are great tactically – but their two goals were from throw-ins when we have allowed their wingers to turn. There are little lessons to learn.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Craig Stone in action at Aveley for Hastings United | Picture: Scott White

Elphick said he strongly disagreed with the match referee’s decision to rule the Pilot Field pitch unplayable last Saturday just 90 minutes or so before kick-off.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Groundsman Simon Rudkins and his team had worked tirelessly to get the surface fit for action after rain and frost. Elphick said: “Not one part of my brain thought the game would be off.

"The issue of pitch inspections is a grey area and needs looking at. I do wonder if there should be a rule that if a local ref says a pitch is okay, a game should be played unless there’s a major change in conditions.”

Elphick is delighted to have added Bromley forward David Smith to the Us squad on loan. Smith came off the bench at Aveley and the manager said: “Signing him is a huge coup for us. He’s a bull of a man – a beast!”