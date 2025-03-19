Gary Mansell hailed Burgess Hill Town’s players for showing the perfect response to a rare off-day and putting five past Hythe Town.

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

And he revealed the Hillians had not given up hope of finishing second in the Isthmian South East table by overhauling Sittingbourne.

It was another fine afternoon’s work at Leylands Park as goals by Brannon O'Neill, Chris Whelpdale, Bobby Price, Jay Beckford and Reggie Ward meant Hythe were beaten 5-0.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It came a week after a 2-1 loss at Ashford, their first league reverse since the end of November.

Burgess Hill Town celebrate an early goal v Hythe Town | Picture: Lynden Humphrey

On Tuesday night, they drew 0-0 at sixth-placed Beckenham, giving them a four-point advantage over fourth-placed Margate.

Joint boss Mansell said last week’s free midweek had given management and players a chance to ‘reset’ and remind themselves of the standards they needed to keep to during the season run-in.

Now Hill have eight games left to make sure of a play-off place and try to finish as high as second.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Leaders Ramsgate are mathematically still catchable but they’re 19 points in front. Mansell and Jay Lovett take the Hillians to Herne Bay on Saturday.

Mansell said: “It was important to come back with a good performance and a win on Saturday having deserved nothing from the Ashford game.

"We took it as a ‘reset’ moment and a chance to remind the players of the standards, approach and preparation needed.

"They took that on to the pitch and, after Hythe started well in the opening few minutes, we controlled the game, played nice football and took our chances.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It was nice to have five scorers – that shared responsibility is something we’ve pushed all season – and it strengthened our position in third.”

A second or third-placed finish would give Hill a home play-off semi-final and Mansell said they’d not given up on second, with Sittingbourne having lost at Merstham on Saturday.

Hill were boosted on Saturday by two new arrivals – wide man Beckford, who back at the club after a loan spell last year, and centre-half Logan Dobbs, who has joined on a work experience loan from Gillingham.