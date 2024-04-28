Bournemouth player ratings: three 8's and four 7's as Cherries cruise past struggling Brighton
Travers - 6: Good save to deny Adingra in the 59th minute. It was offside, but he did well to make the stop and he looked commanding in this fixture.
A Smith – 6: Was vulnerable in some situations in the match from attacks on the wing for Brighton, but did well when required most of the time.
Senesi - 8: Got himself a yellow card in the first 10 minutes of the game after leaving a mark on Joao Pedro. Put himself in unnecessary risk early in. Got the goal in the 13th minute of the game from a header from a corner. Came off early
Kelly -6: Solid defending throughout to stop brighton getting a goal in the match.
Ouattara – 7: Lovely assist from the attacker, who was able help his side cushion their lead
Semenyo – 7: Put in a good shift in the first half for Bournemouth. He was able to halt the attacking runs of Barco and Adingra. Came off in stoppage time after his knee buckled. He was stretchered off.
Scott – 7: Defended well when needed. Quality build-up play which allowed Bournemouth to attack the opposition well. Came off for Max Aarons in the 78th minute.
Cook – 6: Strong in defence throughout and looked comfortable in this fixture.
Kluivert – 8: Quality chance at the beginning of the second half which hit the side netting after a darting run on the wing. Got himself a yellow card in the 57th minute of the game. Quality goal to put the game to bed in the 87th minute of the game. Subbed off to a standing ovation in the 92nd minute.
Ünal – 8: Good cross into the box in the 12th minute of the game. Caused Lewis Dunk a lot of issues. Made some good moves in the box and caused issues for Odel Offiah. Cracking header that went into the top right-hand corner of the goal to put his side 2-0 up. Came off in the 67th minute to a standing ovation from Bournemouth fans.
Solanke – 7: First proper shot in the 45th minute, which was saved comfortably by Bart Verbruggen. Played in Ouattara, who crossed the ball in nicely for Unal.
Substitutes
Christie – 6: came on in the 66th minute
Hill - N/A: Came on near the end, but couldn’t do a lot.
Aarons – 6: Came on near the end, but wasn’t able to do too much to alter the game.
Sadi – N/A: Came on near the end, wasn’t able to do much but a nice debut for the youngster to have, with his side winning in the fashion.
