Bowman on the Road: Eastbourne Borough find it tough going - Worthing find football's not the most important thing

As the great Van Morrison sang ‘Mama told me there’ll be days like this’. He was right – even if he was not devoting his lyrics to following Sussex’s non-league football clubs over the course of a long season.

For all at Eastbourne Borough and Worthing, it’s now a case of dusting down, refocusing and getting on with the next big opportunity.

This column wasn’t intending to cover many midweek adventures, but I couldn’t resist an early season double header following our two senior teams in National South.

On Tuesday, Priory Lane looked a picture under sunny skies as over 1,000 spectators filed through the gates. Dover Athletic brought around 100 fans who were noisy throughout the match. An easterly breeze swept across the ground throughout which was to be a factor in the outcome.

Eastbourne Borough look for a way past Dover - to no avail | Picture: Colin Bowman

After a very slow start to the game, it was the hosts to who settled first to produce some fluent one touch football. Assisted by the breeze Borough built up a head of steam. Gbadebo smacked the bar with a well-timed header after 20 minutes. Carter volleyed just wide after 28. The pressure kept coming. Aderoju stole a yard but put his header wide. Then in stoppage time Trusty created space but hooked his shot wide of the far post. 0-0 at the break.

The hosts were then hit by a 47th minute sucker punch as MoM striker George Nikaj lashed home a thunderbolt from 8 yards. Dover fans were sent into raptures behind the goal.

It proved to be the turning point. Dover became very physical at the back and tough to break down. They could have sealed it on 66 as a tremendous Mampolo strike rattled the bar. Against that breeze Borough looked a little laboured going forward. They did get one last chance on 94 minutes. A fantastic cross from the left fell to skipper Craig Eastmond. His shot narrowly missed the far post.

Eastmond said later: “We all know our jobs and how to bounce back, luckily the next game is just around the corner, and we know what we need to do and improve on. Hopefully we can give the fans something to celebrate on the road!’

Borough travel to Bath City on Saturday looking to secure their first win of the season.

Twenty-four hours later, around 100 Worthing fans made the tricky midweek trek to north Hampshire and the aviation town of Farnborough. A beautiful sunset accompanied pink skies on kick-off. The perfect night for football on a billiard table grass pitch.

However, events on the pitch were overshadowed by a serios leg injury – a suspected fracture – to Farnborough MoM Aaron Kuhl late in the second half. The medical staff, officials and fans were brilliant as the player was comforted during a 30 minute period lying on the pitch awaiting paramedics.

Common sense then prevailed as the ref allowed some warm-up time and the game to be completed.

I’d like to add my own message of good luck to Aaron and hope he will be back playing as soon as possible. He will certainly be missed by his team.

The game itself was a very entertaining affair with the hosts winning with a goal on 76 minutes. Mason Bloomfield was on hand to slid home after a thrilling one touch move. Rebels manager Chris Agutter looked a bit shellshocked after the game. He said: “Everyone at the club wishes Aaron a speedy recovery.”