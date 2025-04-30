Box and Price the Hillians heroes as play-off final trip to Sittingbourne is secured

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Burgess Hill Town made it to the Isthmian south east play-off final after goals from Martyn Box and Bobby Price secured a 2-0 win over Margate.

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A magnificent crowd of 1,439 filled the Hill to watch Jay Lovett and Gary Mansell’s side take on Margate. After they put out a heavily rotated and youthful side in Littlehampton on Saturday, the managers made 10 changes with only Ryan Worrall keeping his place in the starting line-up.

It was a fiery start to the game as the visitors pressed aggressively and got stuck in right from the go. They had a free kick in a dangerous area in just the third minute, but Ben Greenhalgh missed the target. Just minutes later, Hill had their first chance as Chris Whelpdale fired a pass into Kieran Rowe, whose shot from the edge of the box was blocked.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hill fans enjoy the semi-final - picture by Natalie Mayhew

The visitors’ intensity continued throughout the half and they had a couple of good chances to take the lead. Tushaun Walters fired a shot wide from the edge of the box before Tom Derry got on the end of a Greenhalgh cross, but he couldn’t direct his header towards goal.

But it was the Hillians who opened the scoring in the 34th minute through Box. Worrall had the ball on the edge of the area, and he laid it off to Box, who took a touch and smashed a shot towards goal which took a deflection and wrongfooted the Gate goalkeeper.

Margate reacted well to going a goal behind and created some promising opportunities to equalise. They hit the bar twice in the 40th minute, before Greenhalgh’s ambitious free kick from around the halfway line almost caught Slav Huk out. Their best chance of the half came just before the break, when Ibrahim Olutade fired a shot from close range over the bar.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hill were made to defend well by Margate - picture by Natalie Mayhew

Neither team managed to create many clear-cut chances at the start of the second half. Hamish Morrison had a long-ranged effort deflected over and from the subsequent corner Worrall fired a volley over the bar. Derry had a half chance for Margate as he had a headed effort saved by Huk.

In the 63rd minute, Price doubled the lead for the Hillians. Whelpdale flicked a ball into Price who rounded the Margate keeper and slotted it home to send the crowd wild.

The Hillians stayed defensively solid and limited Gate to a few half chances, which included a couple of long ranged efforts from Walters and another halfway line attempt from Greenhalgh.

Hill also had a few great chances to grab a third. In the 83rd minute, Stefan Vukoje floated a dangerous cross into Whelpdale, who’s header went just over. Shortly after, a Box corner was met by Cooper, whose header found Ben Pope at the back post but his shot from close range was saved off the line by Gate keeper Tom Wray.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Two minutes into injury time, Alex Brewer found himself in on goal down the left-hand side, but his shot went just over the top right corner he was aiming for.

Shortly before the final whistle, the Hillians went down to 10 men as the referee sent Pope off for an off-ball scuffle between him and Tyrone Sterling.

Just minutes later, the final whistle went to spark scenes of joy around the ground – and the Hillians secured their spot in the play-off final, which will be played on Friday at Sittingbourne after they beat Mertsham 4-2 in the other semi-final.

Hill: Slav Huk, Bobby Price (Reggie Ward 70), Hamish Morrison, Ryan Worrall, Nathan Cooper, Logan Dobbs, Jay Beckford (Stefan Vukoje 75), Kieran Rowe, Chris Whelpdale (Alex Brewer 86), Brannon O’Neill (Ben Pope 63), Martyn Box. Sun not used: Harry Lawson.

Get Sittingbourne-Hillians updates on this website on Friday night.