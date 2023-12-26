Boxing Day feast of football set to entertain supporters of Sussex teams
Fans of Sussex teams looking to shake off the excesses of yesterday are in luck today with some mouthwatering fixtures in prospect.
In League Two Crawley Town visit Gillingham looking to improve on their pre-Christmas home reverse to AFC Wimbledon.
The first of our Sussex derbies comes in National League South, where Worthing look to protect their current standing in the play-off places at home to Eastbourne Borough, who could climb out of the relegation zone with a win.
In the Isthmian premier division, Bognor (14th) will attempt to stop Horsham (6th) in their bid to climb into the play-off places while Whitehawk, who are 13th, could leapfrog visitors Lewes (12th) wth a victory at the Enclosed Ground, while the Rooks will be looking to move into the top ten.
Hastings United, sitting nicely in seventh place, have been handed an unfestive run of three away games for post-Christmas week – and their road trips begin with a visit to Folkestone Invicta.
There’s only one derby in the Isthmian south-east division too – Burgess Hill (12th) v Lancing (10th) looks an even battle at Leylands Park,
Littlehampton Town’s league struggles have seen them fall to 17th and they could do with some return from their trip to 15th-placed Horndean, while at the other end of the table Three Bridges are second and visit struggling Merstham. East Grinstead host Sevenoaks.
There’s also a full programme of matches in the Southern Combination League, with local clashes the order of the day, as follows:
SCFL Premier division
Crowborough Athletic v AFC Uckfield Town
Eastbourne United v Eastbourne Town
Hassocks v Haywards Heath Town
Horsham YMCA v Loxwood
Little Common v Bexhill United
Midhurst & Ease.v Pagham
Peacehaven & Tels.v Newhaven
Steyning Town Community v Shoreham
SCFL Division 1
Arundel v Selsey
Copthorne v Billingshurst
Godalming Town v Alfold
Mile Oak v Seaford Town