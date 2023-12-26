Boxing Day feast of football set to entertain supporters of Sussex teams

It’s as big a Boxing Day tradition as eating cold turkey and rest of the Christmas Day leftovers – a full programme of football, featuring plenty of spicy local derbies.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Fans of Sussex teams looking to shake off the excesses of yesterday are in luck today with some mouthwatering fixtures in prospect.

In League Two Crawley Town visit Gillingham looking to improve on their pre-Christmas home reverse to AFC Wimbledon.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The first of our Sussex derbies comes in National League South, where Worthing look to protect their current standing in the play-off places at home to Eastbourne Borough, who could climb out of the relegation zone with a win.

Eastbourne Borough - pictured in action v Yeovil last weekend - visit Worthing | Picture: Lydia Redman

In the Isthmian premier division, Bognor (14th) will attempt to stop Horsham (6th) in their bid to climb into the play-off places while Whitehawk, who are 13th, could leapfrog visitors Lewes (12th) wth a victory at the Enclosed Ground, while the Rooks will be looking to move into the top ten.

Hastings United, sitting nicely in seventh place, have been handed an unfestive run of three away games for post-Christmas week – and their road trips begin with a visit to Folkestone Invicta.

There’s only one derby in the Isthmian south-east division too – Burgess Hill (12th) v Lancing (10th) looks an even battle at Leylands Park,

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Littlehampton Town’s league struggles have seen them fall to 17th and they could do with some return from their trip to 15th-placed Horndean, while at the other end of the table Three Bridges are second and visit struggling Merstham. East Grinstead host Sevenoaks.

The Rocks - in action here at Dulwich Hamlet - host Horsham on Boxing Day | Picture: Lyn Phillips

There’s also a full programme of matches in the Southern Combination League, with local clashes the order of the day, as follows:

SCFL Premier division

Crowborough Athletic v AFC Uckfield Town

Eastbourne United v Eastbourne Town

Hassocks v Haywards Heath Town

Horsham YMCA v Loxwood

Little Common v Bexhill United

Midhurst & Ease.v Pagham

Peacehaven & Tels.v Newhaven

Steyning Town Community v Shoreham

SCFL Division 1

Arundel v Selsey

Copthorne v Billingshurst

Godalming Town v Alfold