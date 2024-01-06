Bradford City 2, Crawley Town 4: Late goals complete stunning come-from-behind Reds victory at Bantams

Crawley Town netted three late goals to secure a stunning 4-2 League Two win at Bradford City.

The Reds lead at half-time through the red-hot Danilo Orsi, but the Bantams were level on the hours thanks to Liam Ridehalgh.

A Bradford penalty was unfortunately turned into the net by Crawley stopper Corey Addai, and with five minutes to go it looked as if the host were certain to claim the points.

But Adam Campbell drew the Reds level on 85 minutes, before stoppage time goals from Orsi and Klaidi Lolos saw the Reds claim an unbelievable win.

Danilo Orsi was at the double for Crawley Town in their thrilling come-from-behind win at Bradford City. Picture by Eva Gilbert Photography

The result lifts Scott Lindsey’s side up to ninth in League Two, just outside the play-offs on goal difference.

The Reds forged their first chance of the afternoon after just three minutes. Jack Roles dinked a pass over the top of the Bradford defence for Orsi, but the striker failed to get a clean strike away.

But the in-form striker was on the scoresheet nine minutes later. Liam Kelly picked the ball up in midfield before sliding a perfect pass to Tsaroulla, who crossed into the danger area for Orsi to nod home.

The Bantams thought they had equalised through Andy Cook on 32 minutes, but the flag was raised after the ball hit the back of the net.

The hosts began to exert pressure as the first half drew to a close, creating two gilt-edged chances.

Clarke Odour scuffed a shot wide in the box before the ball fell kindly to the feet of Tyler Smith inside the area. The striker only had Addai to beat, but the Crawley goalkeeper spread himself well to block the attempt.

Addai was called into action early in the second half, tipping a Cook effort around the post. The Reds stopper then made an acrobatic save to tip over a half-volley from Odour.

But there was little Addai could do about Bradford’s equaliser on the hour when Ridehalgh delicately lifted the ball over the Crawley keeper after getting the better of his man.

Addai was then called upon to beat away an effort from goalscorer Ridehalgh as the Bantams looked for their second.

And Bradford’s dominance was rewarded when they were awarded a penalty with 11 minutes to go.

Dion Conroy took a heavy touch and fouled while trying to recover the ball. Addai looked to have saved Cook’s penalty initially, but the power of the strike took it over the line.

But the Reds levelled with just five minutes remaining. Lolos found Harry Forster, who slid the ball across the face of goal for Campbell to smash home.

And Crawley completed a remarkable turnaround when they were awarded a spot-kick deep into second half stoppage time.

Tsaroulla was fouled in the box and Orsi coolly dispatched the penalty to hand the Reds a dramatic lead.