Bradford City sign former Mansfield Town striker from Crawley Town
Will Swan has signed for Bradford City.
Crawley Town posted on social media: “Crawley Town Football Club can confirm that striker Will Swan has today joined Bradford City on a permanent transfer for an undisclosed fee. All the best, Will!”
Swan signed for Reds at the end of August 2024.
Swan scored seven goals last season including a brilliant effort against Wycombe at the Broadfield Stadium.
