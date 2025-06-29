Bradford City sign former Mansfield Town striker from Crawley Town

Will Swan has signed for Bradford City.

Crawley Town posted on social media: “Crawley Town Football Club can confirm that striker Will Swan has today joined Bradford City on a permanent transfer for an undisclosed fee. All the best, Will!”

Swan signed for Reds at the end of August 2024.

Swan scored seven goals last season including a brilliant effort against Wycombe at the Broadfield Stadium.

