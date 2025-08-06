Braintree beaten - picture special from Worthing FC's final pre-season friendly

Although results in friendlies mean little, it was useful for the Rebels to be tested by a National League Premier outfit and come out on top – with Glen Rea and Bailey Smith getting the hosts’ goals in front of another good-sized crowd.
Jay Wrighte is the club’s new matchday photographer this season and you can see his pictures from the Woodside Road clash on this page and tose linked – and why not check out more of Jay’s work on his website here?
Get the latest from the Rebels camp – including Ian Hart’s view of the season ahead – in the Worthing Herald, out Thursday morning.
