Worthing FC v Braintree Town, pre-season friendlyplaceholder image
Worthing FC v Braintree Town, pre-season friendly

Braintree beaten - picture special from Worthing FC's final pre-season friendly

By Steve Bone
Published 6th Aug 2025, 16:15 BST
Braintree Town provided the opposition for Worthing FC’s final pre-season game – and boss Chris Agutter was delighted to see the Rebels recover from going a goal down to win 2-1.

Although results in friendlies mean little, it was useful for the Rebels to be tested by a National League Premier outfit and come out on top – with Glen Rea and Bailey Smith getting the hosts’ goals in front of another good-sized crowd.

Jay Wrighte is the club’s new matchday photographer this season and you can see his pictures from the Woodside Road clash on this page and tose linked – and why not check out more of Jay’s work on his website here?

Get the latest from the Rebels camp – including Ian Hart’s view of the season ahead – in the Worthing Herald, out Thursday morning.

Worthing FC v Braintree Town, pre-season friendly

1. © Jay Wrighte 2025. All rights reserved.

Worthing FC v Braintree Town, pre-season friendly Photo: Jay Wrighte

Worthing FC v Braintree Town, pre-season friendly

2. © Jay Wrighte 2025. All rights reserved.

Worthing FC v Braintree Town, pre-season friendly Photo: Jay Wrighte

Worthing FC v Braintree Town, pre-season friendly

3. © Jay Wrighte 2025. All rights reserved.

Worthing FC v Braintree Town, pre-season friendly Photo: Jay Wrighte

Worthing FC v Braintree Town, pre-season friendly

4. © Jay Wrighte 2025. All rights reserved.

Worthing FC v Braintree Town, pre-season friendly Photo: Jay Wrighte

Previous
1 / 6
Next Page
Related topics:Chris AgutterWorthing FCGlen Rea
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice