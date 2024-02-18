Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The title contenders looked set to drop points against the league’s bottom side in a thrilling encounter.

They trailed after just four minutes and despite going in level at 2-2, Reanna Blades’ wonderful goal looked set to earn Lewes victory on one of the longest away trips in the competition - only for Dear to turn the game on its head.

An Amy Goddard own goal, from a dangerous Lois Heuchan cross, gave Lewes the early lead, but Sunderland hit straight back through Emily Scarr, knocking home Natasha Fenton’s cross.

Lewes Women in recent action v Charlton | Picture: James Boyes

Brianna Westrup then put the home side in front for the first time, Fenton again delivering into the box for the Scotland international to head home.

Lewes belied their lowly status to fight back though, Hollie Olding levelling from the spot on the half-hour and the sides went into the break at 2-2.

Blades scored a brilliant third for the away side, racing down the right before smashing the ball home as they hit the front with just quarter of an hour remaining.

The Lasses need all of that quarter of an hour, and seven minutes of added time to turn things around. Dear popped up twice in the space of barely a minute, with two smart finishes to snatch an unlikely win that put Sunderland top of the table.