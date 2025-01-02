Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

It’s the end of an era at Fort Road as Newhaven FC’s joint bosses Sean Breach and Andy Cook stand down after more than a decade at the helm.

The news was revealed by chairman Martin Garry, who said: “I am saddened to report that I have accepted the resignation of Men’s First Team managers Sean Breach and Andy Cook, effective after this Saturday’s (4 January) home league fixture against Petersfield Town, which will be their last game in charge.

"After ten plus years loyal service to the club, they have decided it is time to step down and have a deserved rest. During their tenure at the club they have managed to bring much deserved success and respect, winning the Sussex RUR Cup twice and the SCFL Peter Bentley Challenge Cup twice, along with numerous semi-finals and top four finishes in recent years.

"For a team that, not many years ago, spent the majority of its time in the lower leagues, they have done a magnificent job to keep the club in the SCFL Premier Division, punching way above our weight around teams with much bigger playing budgets.

Andy Cook and Sean Breach | Picture: Newhaven FC

"The highlight being last season where we were one game away from promotion to Step 4 football for the first time in the club’s history, just missing out after defeat against Eastbourne Town in the play-off final.

"On a personal note, I will be sorry to see them go. Not only have they done an excellent job at the club, re-building teams a number of times, they are also possibly the nicest guys you could ever meet on the football circuit.

"The effort and commitment that has been put in is unmeasurable and would be difficult to match. They will leave a big hole with big shoes to fill.

“I am sure I talk for everyone at the club when I say thank you for everything you have done for the club during your time, the great moments/memories and achievements you have brought to the club and we wish you every success in whatever venture awaits you.

“It would be great to see you down the club whenever you are missing your football fix.”

Newhaven said updates on the vacancy would follow after the weekend.