Brentford loanee 'serious' about making an impression at Crawley Town

Crawley Town keeper Matt Cox | Picture: CTFC

Crawley Town recently signed Mathew Cox who has joined on loan from Brentford for the remainder of the season and the goalkeeper is ‘serious’ about making an impression.

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Last season, Cox made 28 appearances in League One with Bristol Rovers and already has two appearances for Reds since he arrived one week ago. He also managed to keep a clean sheet in a 1-0 win over Mansfield.

At 21 years of age, Cox is now aiming to find his feet in professional football and kick start his career.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: “You learn a lot by playing men's games in the league. There’s lots of things you can't really learn in under 21s games or being around first team squads like I was at Brentford.

“You learn so much more playing games and develop so much more so I think that's really helpful coming into this season. I feel like I'm in a much better place than I was last season so hopefully I can come and show that.

“It's definitely important for me to show what I can do in the football league. I feel like I've been able to show that now for the last few years but now this time is really my time to almost take a step up and show that I'm serious.”

Cox also mentioned the usefulness of playing under Rob Elliot who was a former goalkeeper at Newcastle.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I think it's important because he has an understanding of me and the situations goalkeepers get put in which sometimes other managers might not quite see," he said.

“Having sat down and spoke to him was very intelligent, I had lots of good conversations with him about football and I think he can really help me and I feel I can really help him in the way he wants the team to play and wants the team to be going in the right direction.

“It's a great group of lads. Everyone's all well knit and close together so I think it's a great group of players who are really talented and can play very good football, very attractive football and win games.”