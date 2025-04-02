Bridges return to winning ways in South-East London

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

After a humbling 3-0 defeat to Deal Town just three days earlier, Three Bridges ventured into the depths of South-East London for a Tuesday night clash against Erith Town, determined to set the record straight and keep their play-off ambitions alive.

Erith Town 0 Three Bridges 1

Isthmian South East Division

1st April 2025

Match Report by Robert Nastase

Manager Jamie Crellin, the tactical mastermind behind Bridges’ campaign, knew this one was going to be a battle before the whistle had even blown. The pitch, resembling more of a beach than a football field, meant that the usual slick, free-flowing football was going to have to take a backseat. It was time to dig in—quite literally.

Bridges adapted quickly to the sandy conditions and started brightly, with Harvey Woollard having the first real opportunity just two minutes in, sending a shot from outside the box narrowly wide. Noel Fisher then forced the Erith keeper into action in the sixth minute with a volley from eight yards out, following a trademark long throw from Ben Holden.

At the other end, Will Tillman had his first test in the 25th minute when Erith’s James Miles found Elliott Duncan in space. However, Tillman stood firm, keeping the score goalless. As for the rest of the first half—well, let’s just say it won’t be making any end-of-season highlight reels. Both sides scrapped for possession, but quality was in short supply, leaving the game finely poised at 0-0 heading into the break. It had the distinct feel of a match where the first goal would be the winner.

That all-important breakthrough came in the 55th minute. A corner from Josh Hallard initially failed to beat the first man, but when the ball bounced back to him, he made no mistake with his second attempt. His whipped delivery found the head of Reece Hallard, whose looping effort sailed over the keeper and into the net. Bridges had their lead!

Five minutes later, it should have been two. Josh Hallard was at it again, delivering a dangerous free kick into the box, and when the ball fell kindly to Hayden Neathey just yards from goal, it seemed a formality. Somehow, to the disbelief of everyone present, the ball ended up wide.

Erith, sensing a way back into the contest, began to up the tempo. In the 69th minute, Duncan Elliott broke on the counter, but his shot from the edge of the area was comfortably gathered by Tillman. Bridges had another golden chance to seal it in the 85th minute when Woollard surged forward and slid in Hayden Velvick, only for the Erith keeper to parry his effort away.

With time running out, Erith threw everything forward in search of an equaliser. In the 88th minute, Aaron Jeffery burst down the right flank, with Bridges players and fans alike looking around for a flag that never came. He squared the ball to Harry Taylor, who, unmarked in the six-yard box, somehow failed to apply the finishing touch. A let-off for Bridges.

Then, in the 90th minute, hearts were in mouths. A cross from Nathan Hover was spilled by Tillman, the ball trickling towards the goal line. Fortunately, Billy Irving—making his first appearance since December—was on hand to clear the danger and preserve the precious lead.

The final whistle blew: Erith Town 0, Three Bridges 1. It wasn’t a classic, but it was a display of grit, determination, and defensive resilience. Crellin’s tactical nous once again proved crucial, as Bridges picked up a hard-fought three points.

With just five games remaining, attention now turns to Saturday’s home fixture against Ashford United. Crawley Town season ticket holders not travelling to Stevenage are invited to Jubilee Field, with the added bonus of half-price entry. If this game was anything to go by, they might need to bring their nerves of steel.

Three Bridges Man of the Match, voted by club supporters Ryan & Lewis Corney: Hayden Neathey

Erith Town

Harrison Firth, Bertie Valler, Andrew Dythe, Aaron Jeffery, Thomas Ash, James Miles (76’ Finley Williams), Elliott Duncan (76’Jacob Connor), Harry Taylor (C), Ifeanyi Udanoh (64’ Ollie Milton) , Jerome Jayaguru, Ross Craig (83’ Leo Mazzone)

Three Bridges

Will Tillman, Dan Ferreria, Harvey Woollard (C), Josh Hallard, Noel Leighton (45’ Billy Irving), Kevin Rivera, Reece Hallard, Hayden Neathey, Ben Holden, Hayden Velvick, Noel Fisher

Attendance: 119

Kick-off: 7.45pm

Referee: Scott Rudd

Venue: The Stanmore Stadium