Bridges slip up in Derby defeat to Broadbridge Heath

Broadbridge Heath 2–1 Three Bridges

Monday 25th August 2025

Isthmian League South East Division

Match Report by Robert Nastase

With former Bridges players featuring prominently in the Broadbridge Heath squad and a full 10-day rest compared to the visitors’ short turnaround, the stage was set for a challenging afternoon. In a fixture fuelled by local pride, "The Bears" delivered a determined and disciplined performance.

The first half offered little in the way of goalmouth action. Junior Ze came closest on 31 minutes with an audacious acrobatic effort that drifted narrowly wide. This sparked a brief surge from Bridges, who responded with chances of their own — both Sam Bull and Hayden Velvick forcing sharp stops from Bears keeper Alfie Hadfield before the interval.

The second half came to life almost instantly. Broadbridge Heath struck first just a minute after the restart, as former Bridges forward Junior Ze slotted home with composure after catching the defence flat-footed. But Bridges hit back quickly — Velvick’s intelligent wing play and precise delivery found Reece Hallard, whose diving header levelled the score just two minutes later.

Despite dominating possession in the second half, Bridges found clear chances hard to come by. And they were made to pay in the 80th minute when Zachary Young found space and curled a superb 25-yard strike past Sam Roberts to restore the hosts' advantage.

Bridges pushed late on but couldn’t find a way through, as Broadbridge Heath saw out the game with resilience and tactical discipline, securing a well-earned three points and halting Bridges’ perfect start to the season.

The focus now shifts back to cup action, as Three Bridges prepare to host Walton & Hersham in the FA Cup on Saturday.

🔁 Three Bridges FC Line-up

Starting XI: Roberts (GK), Ferreira, Neathey, Irving, Bull, R. Hallard, Adeyinka, Fisher, Velvick, Woollard, Rivera

Substitutes:

Bennett (on for Irving, 49’)

Ojo (on for Fisher, 60’)

J. Hallard (on for R. Hallard, 78’)

Holden (on for Ferreira, 80’)

Goalscorer:

R. Hallard (48’)

⭐ Player of the Match: Sam Bull

A tenacious and composed display in defence, Bull also contributed going forward and was unlucky not to score in the first half.

🔜 Next Fixtures

Saturday 30th August – FA Cup tie at home vs Walton & Hersham

Friday 5th September – FA Trophy tie away at Ascot United

Tuesday 9th September – League match at home vs Sheppey United

1 . Contributed Hayden Velvick starts another attack Photo: Submitted

2 . Contributed Billy Irving plays another ball forward. Photo: Submitted

3 . Contributed Goalscorer Reece Hallard Photo: Submitted