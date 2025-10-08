Bridges Too Strong for Little Common in Cup Victory
Match Report by Robert Nastase
Little Common 0 Three Bridges 2
Sussex Transport Senior Cup
7th October 2025
Manager Jamie Crellin named a strong starting XI and his side took early control of the tie. The breakthrough came in the 7th minute when Josh Hallard’s corner was nodded goalward by captain Hayden Neathey, with Kevin Rivera reacting quickest to prod home from close range.
Bridges dominated the remainder of the first half and created several chances to double their lead. Reece Hallard and Rivera both drew excellent saves from home goalkeeper Finn Holter, while Charlie Bennett missed a golden opportunity, heading wide from just three yards out.
Little Common offered little in attack but nearly drew level late in the half when James White tested Sam Roberts, though the Bridges keeper made a routine stop. Despite being second best, the hosts went into the break just one goal down.
The pattern continued after the restart, with Bridges seeing plenty of the ball but lacking a cutting edge. The best opportunity of the half fell to Reece Hallard in the 79th minute — his first effort was parried by Holter, and he fired the rebound narrowly off target.
The turning point came with the introduction of Destiny Ojo, who brought energy and threat to the forward line. In the 86th minute, Noel Fisher played him through, only for Holter to again come to the rescue with another fine save.
Two minutes later, a flicked header from Rivera sent Ojo in behind once more, but this time he was dragged down in the box by Liam Ward. The referee pointed to the spot and showed Ward a red card. Reece Hallard stepped up for the penalty, but Holter capped a brilliant individual performance with yet another save.
Bridges finally put the game to bed deep into stoppage time. Picking up the ball near the halfway line, Ojo went on a dazzling solo run before calmly finishing to seal the win.
It was a professional performance from Bridges, who now turn their focus back to league action with two home fixtures on the horizon.
🔁 Three Bridges FC Line-up
Starting XI: Roberts, Ferreira, Neathey (C), Bull, J. Hallard, Adeyinka, Villavicencio, Rivera, R. Hallard, Velvick, Bennett
Substitutes:
- Woollard (on for Villavicencio, 59’)
- Ojo (on for Bennett, 62’)
- N. Fisher (on for Velvick, 69’)
⚽ Goalscorers:
- Rivera (7’)
- Ojo (90+2’)
🟥 Red Card:
- Liam Ward (Little Common, 88’ – Denial of goal-scoring opportunity)
🔜 Next Fixtures:
- Saturday 11 October – Deal Town (H), 15:00 – Isthmian South-East League
- Tuesday 14 October – Jersey Bulls (H), 19:45 – Isthmian South-East League
⭐ Player of the Match: Destiny Ojo
Changed the game from the bench with pace and directness. Won a penalty, drew a red card, and sealed the result with a superb solo goal.