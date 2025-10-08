Bridges Too Strong for Little Common in Cup Victory

Three Bridges proved too much for Little Common in the Sussex Senior Challenge Cup on Tuesday night, securing a 2–0 win in Bexhill to book their place in the next round.

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Match Report by Robert Nastase

Little Common 0 Three Bridges 2

Sussex Transport Senior Cup

Destiny Ojo scored one and picked up man of the match.

7th October 2025

Manager Jamie Crellin named a strong starting XI and his side took early control of the tie. The breakthrough came in the 7th minute when Josh Hallard’s corner was nodded goalward by captain Hayden Neathey, with Kevin Rivera reacting quickest to prod home from close range.

Bridges dominated the remainder of the first half and created several chances to double their lead. Reece Hallard and Rivera both drew excellent saves from home goalkeeper Finn Holter, while Charlie Bennett missed a golden opportunity, heading wide from just three yards out.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Little Common offered little in attack but nearly drew level late in the half when James White tested Sam Roberts, though the Bridges keeper made a routine stop. Despite being second best, the hosts went into the break just one goal down.

The pattern continued after the restart, with Bridges seeing plenty of the ball but lacking a cutting edge. The best opportunity of the half fell to Reece Hallard in the 79th minute — his first effort was parried by Holter, and he fired the rebound narrowly off target.

The turning point came with the introduction of Destiny Ojo, who brought energy and threat to the forward line. In the 86th minute, Noel Fisher played him through, only for Holter to again come to the rescue with another fine save.

Two minutes later, a flicked header from Rivera sent Ojo in behind once more, but this time he was dragged down in the box by Liam Ward. The referee pointed to the spot and showed Ward a red card. Reece Hallard stepped up for the penalty, but Holter capped a brilliant individual performance with yet another save.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bridges finally put the game to bed deep into stoppage time. Picking up the ball near the halfway line, Ojo went on a dazzling solo run before calmly finishing to seal the win.

It was a professional performance from Bridges, who now turn their focus back to league action with two home fixtures on the horizon.

🔁 Three Bridges FC Line-up

Starting XI: Roberts, Ferreira, Neathey (C), Bull, J. Hallard, Adeyinka, Villavicencio, Rivera, R. Hallard, Velvick, Bennett

Substitutes:

Woollard (on for Villavicencio, 59’)

Ojo (on for Bennett, 62’)

N. Fisher (on for Velvick, 69’)

⚽ Goalscorers:

Rivera (7’)

Ojo (90+2’)

🟥 Red Card:

Liam Ward (Little Common, 88’ – Denial of goal-scoring opportunity)

🔜 Next Fixtures:

Saturday 11 October – Deal Town (H), 15:00 – Isthmian South-East League

– Deal Town (H), 15:00 – Isthmian South-East League Tuesday 14 October – Jersey Bulls (H), 19:45 – Isthmian South-East League

⭐ Player of the Match: Destiny Ojo

Changed the game from the bench with pace and directness. Won a penalty, drew a red card, and sealed the result with a superb solo goal.