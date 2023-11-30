Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The former Pompey winger, 19, has signed at the MKM Arena from National League South club Eastbourne Borough, where his first team action was limited.

Bridgman enjoyed two loan spells at Nyewood Lane from the Fratton Park club, before being released and joining Eastbourne in the summer.

Now, after penning a deal before the 2-2 Isthmian premier division draw with Margate on Tuesday, he is back in Robbie Blake's plans and is contention to be in the squad heading to Dulwich Hamlet on Saturday.

Alfie Bridgman is welcomed to Rocks by general manager Simon Cook | Picture: BRTFC

Blake said: "We're naturally delighted that Alfie has returned. He can be an exciting player, a real danger and threat going forward and his pace and power gives us options in terms of our attacking mindset. He’s only going to improve with us and there is more to come from him and he will make us stronger, no doubt."

Blake was speaking after seeing the Rocks share the spoils with Margate in a game that turned on a controversially awarded penalty that Steve Cawley slotted home to give the visitors a 2-1 lead on 69 minutes.

The Rocks in action in Tuesday's 2-2 draw with Margate | Picture: Lyn Phillips

Lucas Pattenden had given the home side a third minute lead with a ferocious strike but Margate replied on 13 minutes through that man Cawley. It was left to Dan Gifford to level when he blasted home an 88th minute penalty.

The Bognor boss was philosophical about the draw that extends his side’s unbeaten run to three league games.

He added: "A draw is the least we should have got but it's disappointing because we feel it is two points dropped. It was never a penalty but it shouldn't have mattered by then because we should have been leading given the possession we had — but we didn't trouble their keeper enough in all honesty.

"It's a little bit frustrating because the game was there for the taking. We struggle to break down teams who sit deep and we have to find a way of beating teams who play against us with a low block. On the other hand, I can't fault the players for their effort, work, commitment and desire."