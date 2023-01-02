Edit Account-Sign Out
Brighton and Hove Albion keeper joins Bognor Regis Town after Pompey recall Steward

Brighton under-21 goalkeeper Killian Cahill has signed on loan for the Rocks and will go straight in to the team today (Jan 2) for the Isthmian premier division Sussex derby clash at Lewes.

By Carl Eldridge
2 hours ago
Updated 2nd Jan 2023, 10:05am
Killian Cahill | Picture: Brighton and Hove Albion FC
Irish youngster Cahill, 19, makes the switch until the end of the season, following the return to Pompey of on-loan keeper Toby Steward.

The 6'3" Cahill joined the Seagulls from Shamrock Rovers last January. Now he is set for his Bognor debut and manager Robbie Blake is delighted to have him on board.He said: "We welcome Killian to the club and we want to thank Brighton for all their help with this move. We also want to thank Toby for his time with us and we wish him all the very best with his career back at Pompey."

Cahill has enjoyed a run of games for Albion U21s of late and the club's official website reports that he pulled off a number of impressive saves in the recent 2-2 draw against PSV Eindhoven in the Premier League international Cup.

And Cahill told www.brightonandhovealbion.com: “It’s been really good, I feel like the past few months I have been really progressing and performing which is important. For any player it’s massive to be playing games, translating the things you do in training into a match environment. I get a buzz from keeping clean sheets, making saves and helping the team."