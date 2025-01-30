Brighton and Hove Albion loanee ready to 'excite the fans' at Crawley Town

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Kamari Doyle has signed for the Reds on loan for the remainder of the season from Brighton and Hove Albion – and he is excited to be at the Reds.

Doyle was on loan at fellow league one side Exeter City for the first half of the season before being recalled where he scored three league goals.

He made his first appearance for Crawley in Tuesday night’s 1-0 victory away against Mansfield, coming off the bench for the last 10 minutes.

The fit of the football club attracted the midfielder to make move, Doyle said: “It seems like a really good club, the style of football is really attractive to me because I’m a player that benefits in possession,

Kamari Doyle has joined Crawley Town on loan for the remainder of the season | Picture: Kamari Doyle

“I’m creative and like to get on the ball in high up positions to try and create and score goals and I like to go both ways.”

His loan spell at Exeter has helped him prepare for senior football and hopes that he can take his learnings and benefit the club.

He said: “I’ve learnt a lot already this season and hopefully I can continue to learn more, and I can use that to help the team get up the league.

“Physically it’s been tough, every game that goes by I’m getting more used to it with the physicality and intensity and hopefully I can get better.”

The impact of the manager Rob Elliot on his development is something he hopes he can pay back. He said: “Having a manger with Premier League experience is really good and he can help make me better and I can help Crawley get up the league.

“It seems like a nice group of lads and Rob’s been really nice and hopefully we can progress, and I can try and help with that and definitely we can have a good end to the season.”

Having made his debut off the bench against Mansfield on Tuesday night Doyle has set out the aims and mindsight for the rest of the season as the Reds fight to stay afloat in League One.

He said: “Every game we go out to win, to get a result and take it game by game and not to think about the bigger picture as much. We will try and win then focus on the next game.

“I’m very excited and there is plenty of games coming up and I’m excited to play in them and excite the fans and hopefully get some results.”

Crawley’s next game is at home on Saturday against high-flying Wrexham as Reds aim for back-to-back wins.