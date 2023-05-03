'100% an upgrade' - Brighton ace makes intriguing Roberto De Zerbi admission amid Graham Potter comparison

Brighton & Hove Albion defender Joël Veltman has admitted head coach Roberto De Zerbi is ‘100% an upgrade’ over his predecessor Graham Potter.

The Italian has shone in Sussex since replacing Potter – who departed the Amex for Chelsea – in September.

De Zerbi lead the Seagulls to an FA Cup semi-final – where they were cruelly beaten on penalties by Manchester United – and taken Brighton to the brink of European football for the first time in the club’s history.

Albion sit eighth in the table going into tomorrow [May 4] evening’s home Premier League clash with the Red Devils.

The Seagulls trail fifth-placed Liverpool by four points but have two games in hand over Jürgen Klopp’s Reds.

Potter, meanwhile, endured a miserable spell at Stamford Bridge.

The 47-year-old was sacked by Chelsea’s American owner Todd Boehly less than seven months into his five-year contract.

Potter was dismissed following the 2-0 home loss to Aston Villa on April 2 – his 11th defeat in 31 games since replacing the Blues’ UEFA Champions League-winning head coach Thomas Tuchel.

Veltman was full of praise for De Zerbi, but admitted the Italian was ‘reaping the benefits’ of the foundation laid by Potter during his four-year reign at Brighton.

Speaking to Dutch outlet Algemeen Dagblad, Veltman said: “[De Zerbi is] 100% an upgrade [over Potter].

“Roberto really wants to build from the back with triangles all over the field and midfielders who want to get to the ball. He fine-tuned everything.

“It helped that Potter was already working on that. He is now reaping the benefits of the foundation that was already there.”

Veltman’s contract expires in June 2024 and Albion are reportedly keen on extending the defender’s deal.

The Netherlands international has been ever-present for the Seagulls during their tremendous 2022-23 campaign.

The 31-year-old has made 32 appearances in all competitions this season, and has established himself as Brighton’s first-choice right-back ahead of Tariq Lamptey.

Veltman admitted he was happy in East Sussex and revealed new contract talks were underway.