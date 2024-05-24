12 Brighton players tipped to leave this summer amid Graham Potter and Kieran McKenna confusion

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Brighton and Hove Albion continue their search for Roberto De Zerbi’s successor

A number of Brighton players have big decisions to make on their futures as the club’s search for a new head coach continues.

The Seagulls have been linked with the likes of Kieran McKenna, Graham Potter and Russell Martin in recent days, having parted company with previous boss Roberto De Zerbi on the final day of last season.

Brighton, Chelsea and Man United – who will sacked Erik ten Hag after this weekend’s FA Cup final – are all seeking new managers with Ipswich Town’s McKenna heavily linked with all three. It all adds to the confusion for Albion players pondering their next move this summer. Here’s 12 Brighton players who are tipped leave this transfer window...

Former Brighton boss Graham Potter is the bookmaker's favourite to return to the Amex Stadium

Joel Veltman: The 32-year-old former Ajax man will have one year remaining on his contract this summer. A reliable presence and if he did depart, Albion would miss his experience but Jack Hinshelwood and Tariq Lamptey should be available at right back next season after injuries.

Pascal Gross: This would be a painful one if the player of the year decides to leave. He was a favourite under De Zerbi, and the next manager would no doubt want him to stay. But Gross spoke previously of a potential return to the Bundesliga for professional and family reasons. Fingers crossed he stays.

Jason Steele: Brighton have a big decision to make on their goalkeepers. Bart Verbruggen had a decent first season after his £16m arrival, while Carl Rushworth now looks Premier League ready after his impressive loan at Swansea. Steele could be the man to make way but his experience could remain very useful.

Jeremy Sarmiento: Played well under Kieran McKenna at Ipswich during his loan and the Tractor Boys could be keen on another loan or a permanent deal upon their return to the Premier League.

Ansu Fati: His expensive loan from Barcelona just did not work and the Spain international is expected to return to his parent club this summer. Clearly a talented player but Brighton did not see the best of him.

Deniz Undav: The £20m rated German striker has been on fine form on loan at Stuttgart. The German club have an option to buy and Undav has stated his wish to make to make the move permanent. They qualified for the Champions League, which could mean they have the finances to make the deal happen. Big decision here the club and the new boss.

Andrew Moran: The Ireland youngster made 35 appearances in the Championship for Blackburn with two goals and six assists. Contracted with Brighton until 2027 and another loan looks on the cards.

Mo Dahoud: Also sent on loan to Stuttgart in January after his free transfer move to Albion last summer failed to take off. Contracted until June 2027 and will likely be sold this summer or pushed out on loan again. A De Zerbi signing that failed to deliver.

Steven Alzate: The Colombia international is out of contract this summer. The midfielder spent the season on loan at Standard Liege and will be looking for a free transfer move away from the Amex. He was however highly-regarded by Potter.

Yasin Ayari: The Sweden international made 26 appearances on loan for Blackburn this term and will return to Brighton this summer. Another loan looks likely for the 20-year-old.

Kjell Scherpen: The 24-year-old giant goalkeeper had an injury-hit loan at Sturm Graz. He is contracted with Brighton until 2027 and another loan looks likely this summer.

