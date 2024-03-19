12 well-known Brighton-supporting celebrities and famous faces - from Joe Marler to Rag 'n' Boneman

All the latest news and gossip for Brighton and Hove Albion and across the Premier League
By Derren Howard
Published 19th Mar 2024, 09:40 GMT
England's prop Joe Marler is a Brighton and Hove Albion fanEngland's prop Joe Marler is a Brighton and Hove Albion fan
England's prop Joe Marler is a Brighton and Hove Albion fan

Brighton and Hove Albion are a club very much on the rise of late as success on the pitch in the Premier League and across Europe has increased their profile.

Chairman Tony Bloom has been the brains and backer behind and incredible rise that has seen the club go from almost dropping dropping out of the football league to competing with the very best at the impressive Amex Stadium.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A shrewd approach in the transfer market has helped place the club of a sound financial footing, while the style of football played Italian head coach Robert De Zerbi makes them a great watch for their fans and neutrals alike.

Brighton also have a number of celebrity fans from famous faces on TV, musicians and England rugby stars...Here’s 12 of them:

Related topics:BrightonPremier LeagueTony BloomEuropeAmex StadiumEngland