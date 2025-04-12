13 Brighton brilliant fan photos before Albion face Leicester City13 Brighton brilliant fan photos before Albion face Leicester City
13 Brighton brilliant fan photos before Albion face Leicester City

13 Brighton fan photos before Albion face Leicester City in Premier League clash

Henry Bryant
By Henry Bryant

Video Journalist

Published 12th Apr 2025, 14:19 BST
Updated 12th Apr 2025, 14:31 BST
We pictured Brighton fans before The Seagulls fans all-but-relegated Leicester City on Saturday, April 12.

Following three games without a win, including a poor 2-1 loss away to Crystal Palace, Albion will need to bounce back.

The Foxes have lost their last eight Premier League matches, with their most recent game resulting in a 3-0 thrashing.

However, when Albion played Leicester away in December, Brighton squandered a 2-0 lead. In the 86th minute, Jamie Vardy scored. Then Decordova-Reid fired home in the first minute of stoppage time to make it a draw at the death.

If Brighton are to end the season with a European spot, they will have to deal with high-pressure situations more effectively.

Check out some of the fan photos we captured before the Premier League clash.

13 Brighton brilliant fan photos before Albion face Leicester City

1. 13 Brighton brilliant fan photos before Albion face Leicester City

13 Brighton brilliant fan photos before Albion face Leicester City Photo: Henry Bryant

13 Brighton brilliant fan photos before Albion face Leicester City

2. 13 Brighton brilliant fan photos before Albion face Leicester City

13 Brighton brilliant fan photos before Albion face Leicester City Photo: Henry Bryant

13 Brighton brilliant fan photos before Albion face Leicester City

3. 13 Brighton brilliant fan photos before Albion face Leicester City

13 Brighton brilliant fan photos before Albion face Leicester City Photo: Henry Bryant

13 Brighton brilliant fan photos before Albion face Leicester City

4. 13 Brighton brilliant fan photos before Albion face Leicester City

13 Brighton brilliant fan photos before Albion face Leicester City Photo: Henry Bryant

Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:BrightonAlbionLeicester CityPremier LeagueSeagullsCrystal PalaceJamie Vardy
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice