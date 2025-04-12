13 Brighton fan photos before Albion face Leicester City in Premier League clash

Following three games without a win, including a poor 2-1 loss away to Crystal Palace, Albion will need to bounce back.
The Foxes have lost their last eight Premier League matches, with their most recent game resulting in a 3-0 thrashing.
However, when Albion played Leicester away in December, Brighton squandered a 2-0 lead. In the 86th minute, Jamie Vardy scored. Then Decordova-Reid fired home in the first minute of stoppage time to make it a draw at the death.
If Brighton are to end the season with a European spot, they will have to deal with high-pressure situations more effectively.
Check out some of the fan photos we captured before the Premier League clash.
